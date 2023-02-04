Orioles

Top Four Things About Baltimore Orioles Home Stadium Camden Yards

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Camden Yards

In a perplexing move this week, the Baltimore Orioles declined to exercise a one-time five-year option to extend its lease at Camden Yards.

The current deal now expires at the end of 2023.

Since both sides have committed to a long-term partnership, this hopefully is just a hiccup in the process.

In the meantime, while Camden Yards is in the news, here are the top four things about this venue that make it worth visiting for a Baltimore Orioles game.

 

1. Grab A Bite At Boog’s Barbecue

The smell of smoked meat meets fans as they enter the Eutaw Street entrance of Camden Yards.

Orioles legend Boog Powell has had a barbecue stand in the stadium since it opened in 1992.

It often has long lines of patient fans waiting to indulge in it.

Some question whether Boog’s best talents were on the baseball field or behind the barbecue pit.

 

2. Sneak A Peak In The Press Box

Peek up into the press booth to see if Orioles legend Jim Palmer is commentating, or if newer arrival but also a noteworthy Oriole pitcher Ben McDonald is behind the microphone.

The Orioles do a good job of sharing and celebrating the franchise’s history, past and present, throughout the stadium including in the press box.

 

3. Take A Look At The Iconic Statues Outside Stadium

Another nod to the Orioles’ history is with the life-sized statues that are situated outside the stadium grounds.

Among those immortalized are Cal Ripken, Eddie Murray, Earl Weaver, Jim Palmer, Brooks Robinson, and Frank Robinson.

 

4. Enjoy The Proximity To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Camden Yards’ predecessor was Memorial Stadium which was not as conveniently situated in the city.

Baltimore’s famed Inner Harbor is just steps away from Camden Yards so fans can easily walk there before or after games.

 

The First Contemporary Stadium Of Its Kind

Camden Yards was such a success that architects copied it when other stadiums were constructed.

Its seating is more intimate than the old Memorial Stadium including standing-room-only spots; there truly is not a bad seat in the place.

Imitation is the best form of flattery and nearby Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia (constructed in 2004) is just one of the newer stadiums that copied some of the features of Camden Yards.

 

How Could Camden Yards Be Even Better?

While we regale the beauty and wonder of Camden Yards, the one thing that could make it better is if the Orioles would host World Series games in it.

The last time the Orioles reached (and won) the World Series was 40 years ago in 1983.

Those home World Series games were played in Memorial Stadium.

Camden Yards needs World Series history to make it even more special.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros
Arrow to top