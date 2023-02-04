In a perplexing move this week, the Baltimore Orioles declined to exercise a one-time five-year option to extend its lease at Camden Yards.

The current deal now expires at the end of 2023.

Since both sides have committed to a long-term partnership, this hopefully is just a hiccup in the process.

Orioles To Decline Five-Year Lease Extension At Camden Yards, Seeking Longer-Term Agreement With Maryland Stadium Authority https://t.co/DTBuRbtai7 pic.twitter.com/elPGtefVpi — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) February 2, 2023

In the meantime, while Camden Yards is in the news, here are the top four things about this venue that make it worth visiting for a Baltimore Orioles game.

1. Grab A Bite At Boog’s Barbecue

Cardinals fan taking in a Camden Yards favorite on Eutaw Street, "Boog's Barbecue". pic.twitter.com/BBKN7YhM4M — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 10, 2014

The smell of smoked meat meets fans as they enter the Eutaw Street entrance of Camden Yards.

Orioles legend Boog Powell has had a barbecue stand in the stadium since it opened in 1992.

It often has long lines of patient fans waiting to indulge in it.

Some question whether Boog’s best talents were on the baseball field or behind the barbecue pit.

2. Sneak A Peak In The Press Box

Peek up into the press booth to see if Orioles legend Jim Palmer is commentating, or if newer arrival but also a noteworthy Oriole pitcher Ben McDonald is behind the microphone.

The Orioles do a good job of sharing and celebrating the franchise’s history, past and present, throughout the stadium including in the press box.

I’m going on strike if the #Orioles don’t bring Ben McDonald back next year pic.twitter.com/pI64mAkd1d — Alvin Berkwitz (@alberkwitz53) September 22, 2022

3. Take A Look At The Iconic Statues Outside Stadium

Jim Palmer statue unveiling at Camden Yards. #orioles pic.twitter.com/69Cvm7AS — Jed Gamber (@TVJedEye) July 14, 2012

Another nod to the Orioles’ history is with the life-sized statues that are situated outside the stadium grounds.

Among those immortalized are Cal Ripken, Eddie Murray, Earl Weaver, Jim Palmer, Brooks Robinson, and Frank Robinson.

4. Enjoy The Proximity To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Camden Yards’ predecessor was Memorial Stadium which was not as conveniently situated in the city.

Baltimore’s famed Inner Harbor is just steps away from Camden Yards so fans can easily walk there before or after games.

Sugar Glow – Classic Iconic Domino Sugars Neon Sign, Inner Harbor Baltimore, Maryland by Billy Beck https://t.co/I4UlZ1mOB5 pic.twitter.com/XG3JBwevAc — Billy BB (@kaosindustries) February 3, 2023

The First Contemporary Stadium Of Its Kind

Camden Yards was such a success that architects copied it when other stadiums were constructed.

Its seating is more intimate than the old Memorial Stadium including standing-room-only spots; there truly is not a bad seat in the place.

Imitation is the best form of flattery and nearby Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia (constructed in 2004) is just one of the newer stadiums that copied some of the features of Camden Yards.

How Could Camden Yards Be Even Better?

While we regale the beauty and wonder of Camden Yards, the one thing that could make it better is if the Orioles would host World Series games in it.

Eddie Murray and Cal Ripken Jr swigging champagne after the Orioles after the Orioles win the 1983 World Series. pic.twitter.com/cln6U7PkvZ — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) February 2, 2023

The last time the Orioles reached (and won) the World Series was 40 years ago in 1983.

Those home World Series games were played in Memorial Stadium.

Camden Yards needs World Series history to make it even more special.