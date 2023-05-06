The experts at The Sports Daily have compiled the Kentucky Derby 2023 expert picks and predictions from the top horse racing handicappers, including Ed Olczyk, Jody Demling, Michelle Yu, Andy Serling, Andrew Beyer, and more. Find Kentucky Derby 2023 picks from the best horse racing experts below.
The 2023 Kentucky Derby is set to take off from Churchill Downs at 6:57 pm ET but the 149th Run for the Roses is starting to look a bit different than originally scheduled.
There have been several changes throughout the week, as top contenders like Forte, Practical Move, and Skinner have all been scratched. Other longshots, including Lord Miles and Continuar were also forced to remove themselves from the field, leaving plenty of unknowns heading into the first Triple Crown race of the year.
With horse racing bettors scrambling for tips on which horses to back for the race, the experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a list of picks and predictions from the top handicappers in the sport, including Ed Olczyk, Jody Demling, Andrew Beyer, and more.
Scroll down below to find a list of Kentucky Derby picks from the top horse racing experts.
Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Tapit Trice
|+375
|Angel of Empire
|+500
|Derma Sotogake
|+800
|Verifying
|+1000
|Mage
|+1000
|Two Phil’s
|+1200
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Mandarin Hero
|+1400
|Confidence Game
|+1600
|Hit Show
|+2200
|Reincarnate
|+2800
|Disarm
|+3300
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Cyclone Mischief
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|King Russell
|+6600
Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks and Predictions
There is plenty of uncertainty heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Unlike past years, the field has been constantly changing heading into Derby Day with five horses scratched from the race over the last week. The latest scratch was morning line favorite Forte,
Note: Many handicappers below revealed their Kentucky Derby 2023 picks before certain horses were scratched. Check back later for updates.
Andrew Beyer
Jody Demling
Mike Francesca
Brad Free
Jonathon Kinchen
Steve Kornacki
Randy Moss
Ed Olczyk
Andy Serling
Jeff Siegel
Brad Thomas
Michelle Yu
