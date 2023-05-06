Horse Racing

Top Horse Racing Expert Picks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby: Ed Olczyk, Jody Demling, Michelle Yu, Andy Serling, Andrew Beyer & More

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Top Horse Racing Expert Picks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby: Ed Olczyk, Jody Demling, Michelle Yu, Andy Serling, Andrew Beyer & More

The experts at The Sports Daily have compiled the Kentucky Derby 2023 expert picks and predictions from the top horse racing handicappers, including Ed Olczyk, Jody Demling, Michelle Yu, Andy Serling, Andrew Beyer, and more. Find Kentucky Derby 2023 picks from the best horse racing experts below.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is set to take off from Churchill Downs at 6:57 pm ET but the 149th Run for the Roses is starting to look a bit different than originally scheduled.

There have been several changes throughout the week, as top contenders like Forte, Practical Move, and Skinner have all been scratched. Other longshots, including Lord Miles and Continuar were also forced to remove themselves from the field, leaving plenty of unknowns heading into the first Triple Crown race of the year.

With horse racing bettors scrambling for tips on which horses to back for the race, the experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a list of picks and predictions from the top handicappers in the sport, including Ed Olczyk, Jody Demling, Andrew Beyer, and more.

Scroll down below to find a list of Kentucky Derby picks from the top horse racing experts.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Tapit Trice +375 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +500 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotogake +800 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1000 BetOnline logo
Mage +1000 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +1200 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Mandarin Hero +1400 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +1600 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +2200 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +2800 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Cyclone Mischief +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
King Russell +6600 BetOnline logo

Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks and Predictions

There is plenty of uncertainty heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Unlike past years, the field has been constantly changing heading into Derby Day with five horses scratched from the race over the last week. The latest scratch was morning line favorite Forte,

Note: Many handicappers below revealed their Kentucky Derby 2023 picks before certain horses were scratched. Check back later for updates.

Andrew Beyer

Jody Demling

Mike Francesca

Brad Free

Jonathon Kinchen

Steve Kornacki

Randy Moss

Ed Olczyk

Andy Serling

Jeff Siegel

Brad Thomas

Michelle Yu

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
DRF Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions: Milkowski Predicts Derma Sotogake as Winner

DRF Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions: Milkowski Predicts Derma Sotogake as Winner

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3min
Horse Racing
David Aragona Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions
David Aragona Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Angel of Empire, Hit Show Could Lead The Pace
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9min
Horse Racing
Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds After Favorite Forte Scratched
Updated Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds After Favorite Forte Scratched
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  49min
Horse Racing
Verifying
Joe Drape Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks & Predictions: Verifying, Reincarnate Are Top Value Bets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
Horse Racing
Horse Racing: Breeders Cup
Fred Faour Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Bet Forte, Angel of Empire
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
Horse Racing
Headshot of Ken Rudolph.
Ken Rudulph Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks & Predictions: Bet Confidence Game
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
Horse Racing
skinner
2023 Kentucky Derby Scratched Horses Update: Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar ALL FOUR OUT
Author image David Evans  •  20h
More News
Arrow to top