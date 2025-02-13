Top Landing Spots for Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Chris Godwin, will be one of the more highly touted NFL free agents this offseason. While he will be coming off a dislocated kneecap injury, Godwin is a player who has shown he can overcome plenty of adversity. Remember, he suffered a torn MCL and ACL in 2021 and eventually came back strong. He has shown potential as a true number one wide receiver in the past, something other NFL teams will notice. There is still a chance that Chris Godwin will remain a “Buc for life,” but we have also seen that money talks in this league. With that in mind, here are three teams who would be ideal free agent destinations for the one-time Pro-Bowler.

Best Free Agent Destinations for Star Wideout, Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were the Cinderella team of this past season going all the way to the NFC Championship. Led by Jayden Daniels, the Commanders were able to make the most of what they had on their roster. Outside of Terry McLaurin, Washington does not seem to have a true number two wideout. If they were to add Chris Godwin, Daniels would have another reliable weapon and it would also take some pressure off of Terry McLaurin. Expect the Washington Commanders to be significant players in this year’s free agency period.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders may seem like a wild card in the Chris Godwin sweepstakes. However, with Tom Brady now being involved in running the organization, his connection with Chris Godwin from his playing days in Tampa Bay could be a factor. The Raiders are still in need of a true go-to wideout ever since trading Davante Adams. If they can land Chris Godwin, they could fill this void and continue focusing on building for the future.

San Francisco 49ers

With Deebo Samuel now wanting out of San Francisco, the 49ers will be in a market for another wide receiver. Similarly to Godwin, it remains to be seen if Brandon Aiyuk will be the same once he returns from injury. It would be a risk to have two star wideouts who have a history of significant injuries, but it might be a risk the 49ers have to take. They are a team who is looking shaky coming into next year. With so much talent on the roster still, bringing in a stabilizing presence like Chris Godwin could do wonders for head coach, Kyle Shanahan, and company.