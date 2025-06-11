Top Landing Spots for Jaire Alexander After His Release

Jaire Alexander was recently released by the Green Bay Packers. As a result, he is now one of the biggest names available on the NFL free agent market. Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler but has struggled to remain healthy over the last couple of seasons. He has played in only 34 of 68 possible games since the 2021 campaign. Still, Jaire Alexander is only 28 years of age, and there should be a decent market for the cornerback. Considering this, at least three teams should show some interest in the former Louisville product.

Best Destinations for Cornerback, Jaire Alexander, Following His Release From the Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers



With the departure of Charvarius Ward, the 49ers could use an experienced defensive back. That leaves Tre Brown and Deommodore Lenoir as the main defensive backs in their secondary. Moreover, Alexander would add some firepower to a defensive unit that has already experienced some key losses this offseason. However, the 49ers now have plenty of cap space to make an enticing offer to Jaire Alexander if they choose to pursue the former Pro Bowler.

Baltimore Ravens



The Ravens struggled to defend against the pass last year. They ranked 31st in passing defense, allowing 244.1 passing yards per game on average. Furthermore, Baltimore is not shy about going after big names. We also know the Ravens’ defense loves to dial up the pass rush, as they ranked second in sacks last year with 54.0 as a team, making the secondary all the more important for their collective defensive attack. Bringing in a veteran like Alexander could also help their 2024 first-rounder, Nate Wiggins, who defensed 13 passes in his rookie campaign.

Atlanta Falcons



The Falcons are a sleeper in the Jaire Alexander sweepstakes. Were they to sign the former Packers defensive back, he would play on the other side of star cornerback A.J. Terrell. On paper, this would make for an exciting corner duo and alleviate some of the pressure off Terrell. The kicker? Atlanta only has about $5 million in cap space, meaning they would have to get creative with how they would afford Jaire Alexander. Still, the Falcons could use some star power on their defense, especially since their other options in the secondary right now outside of A.J. Terrell is Mike Hughes, rookie Bill Bowman Jr., and Mike Ford. With all of this in mind, one should not be surprised if these three teams make a play for Jaire Alexander as the new season approaches.