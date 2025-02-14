Top Landing Spots for Josh Sweat

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, Josh Sweat, was one of the unsung heroes of the Super Bowl. He recorded 2.5 sacks and wreaked havoc on the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line all night. The star defensive end lived up to his reputation after leading the team in sacks in the regular season with eight.

After his display in the Super Bowl where he made a legitimate case for Super Bowl MVP, Sweat is sure to command a healthy market as he enters free agency this offseason. The Eagles have a few key names who will be testing the market and as we have seen with every Super Bowl winner, there will certainly be some players moving on to new homes. Josh Sweat could be no exception to this. If he does move on from the Eagles, here are the three most ideal free agent destinations for the one-time Pro-Bowler.

Best Free Agent Destinations for Eagles Star Defensive End, Josh Sweat

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions looked like heavy Super Bowl favorites all season long. However, they were upset in the NFC Divisional Round by the Washington Commanders. Part of that is due to the lack of defensive depth. The absence of Aiden Hutchinson and other key defensive weapons eventually came back to bite the Lions at the worst time. Adding a star like Sweat would give this Detroit defense some depth and extra firepower. Moreover, he would bring championship experience to a locker room looking to secure it’s first Super Bowl.

New England Patriots

Yes, the Patriots may seem like an odd choice at first. However, they also have the most cap space entering the offseason. Josh Sweat is already a Super Bowl champion and could look to receive a massive pay day. The Patriots could grant that while making him the focal point of a struggling defensive unit. New England’s defense could use a few mentors and Josh Sweat would certainly improve their last place ranking from last year in terms of sacks (28). The Patriots also have a top-five draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft which could make New England even more appealing.

Los Angeles Chargers

With many key defensive players set to test the free agent market (Khalil Mack and Denzel Perryman included), the Chargers will be looking for assistance in filling some big shoes. Head coach, Jim Harbaugh along with Jesse Minter transformed this defensive unit last year. They went from one of the worst defenses the year before to one of the best pass-rushing units this past season. Bringing in a new Super Bowl champion like Josh Sweat could stop this Chargers defense from a potential regression.