Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics

See below our top NBA betting sites today and you can also claim $6,000 in free bets to use this evening’s basketball games, that include the Lakers v Clippers and Pistons v Celtics – there’s 13 NBA games to get stuck into today, so many options for your free bets.



Plus, the ‘great news’ is that this doesn’t take too long – The first thing to remember is use our dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ with all our featured NBA betting sites of the day when making your first deposit.

Let’s get started – how does a ‘SLAM DUNK’ $1,000 in NBA free bets with BetOnline sound to get you off and running?



Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Wednesday November 9, 2022



Once you’ve opened your new BetOnline account, then all you need to do is deposit up to a maximum of $2,000 using our unique NBA PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’. You will then get you $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses as BetOnline offer a tasty 50% matched bonus on all first deposits.

Then, with $1000 in NBA free bets in your new account you can use these bonuses on any of today’s NBA matches, including the LA Lakers v LA Clippers in an all-California affair, plus the New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics.



Join BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to bet on today’s NBA games

So, by joining with BetOnline – who are one of our top NBA Betting Sites today – and then depositing the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll be rewarded with $1,000 in NBA free bets. It’s as easy as that!

RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

Just remember to use our special NBA PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit and to keep things simple this same promo code works on ALL our NBA Sportsbooks on this page!

GOOD NEWS – You Don’t Have To Deposit The Full $2,000



This is 100% fine – you can still claim this 50% matched deposit offer from BetOnline with an opening lower deposit.

BetOnline will reward you with a 50% matched bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000 – this DOES NOT have to be the full $2000 initial outlay – just make sure it’s at least their minimum, which is just $50, so this will get you a $25 free bet.

Therefore, it’s not a big deal if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000. Even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will land you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the picture, it’s just 50% of your first deposit (min $55). However, do note that the BetOnline offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so – if you can – try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.

Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics Moneyline Betting Odds

The Pistons and Celtics have faced-off a massive 386 times in regular season games before and it’s the Celtics that hold the bragging rights with 246 wins to the Piston’s 140.

They last met on March 12, 2022, which ended in a 114:103 win for the Celtics, while looking at the last 4 head-to-heads it’s been the Boston Celtics that have won 3 of them.

Moneyline Odds Play Detroit Pistons

+475 Boston Celtics

-700

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Pistons v Celtics

LA Lakers v LA Clippers Moneyline Betting Odds

The Lakers and Clippers have met 232 times in regular season games, with the Lakers holding the clear edge with 150 wins to the Clippers 82.

The sides last met on Oct 21, 2022 and that ended in a 97:103 win for the Clippers and despite their overall series record over the Lakers, the Clipper have actually won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads.

Moneyline Odds Play LA Lakers

TBC LA Clippers

TBC

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Lakers v Clippers

Top NBA Betting Sites Today For Wednesday’s Basketball Matches



NBA Games on Wednesday Nov 9, 2022

Mavericks v Magic 5:50pm

Nuggets v Pacers 7pm

Trail Blazers v Hornets 7pm

Pistons v Celtics 7:30pm

Rockets v Raptors 7:30pm

Jazz v Hawks 7:30pm

Knicks v Nets 7:30pm

Bucks v Thunder 8pm

Pelicans v Bulls 8pm

Grizzlies v Spurs 8pm

Suns v Timberwolves 8pm

Lakers v Clippers 10pm

Cavaliers v Kings 10pm

NBA Betting Sites of The Day: Get Another $5,000 In Sportsbook Free Bets



By now you’ve hopefully already secured the BetOnline $1,000 bonus – but we’ve also another $5,000 in NBA free bets waiting for you!

You can see below four more top US Sportsbooks that made it into our top NBA betting sites today, so you can join these in the same way and claim more NBA free bets to use on today’s basketball games. See below their individual offers, but you can use our special PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – with them all.

What If You Live In a State Where You Can’t Gamble?

More GREAT NEWS – this is fine too!

If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on our Offshore sportsbooks on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim you can score a ‘THREE POINTER’ with the Sportsbooks before you’ve even had a bet on the NBA.

We hope by now, you’ve signed up with BetOnline and landed your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (details above) – but if you’ve already got an account with BetOnline then we’ve got more NBA free bet options for you.

We don’t want you to miss out on these offers – so we’ve four more respected NBA Sportsbooks to check out and there’s another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had – again, just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for their NBA free bets.

1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Wednesday’s Basketball Matches With Another Of The Top NBA Betting Sites Today



Use our unique Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada again when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s NBA games – that include the Pelicans v Bulls & Lakers v Clippers.



Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Everygame: $750 Free NBA Bets For Wednesday With Another Top NBA Betting Site Today





Everygame is another top NBA betting site you simply have to join – especially if you are wanting to bet on the NBA Wednesday matches today – that sees Pelicans v Bulls, Lakers v Clippers and Pistons v Celtics taking to the court. After signing up, Everygame will reward you with three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

3. MyBookie: $1,000 Basketball Free Bets For With Another Top NBA Betting Today





Join My Bookie and then you can use the their $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of Wednesday’s NBA fixtures, that include the Bucks v Thunder and Knicks v Nets with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer.

This is a 50% matched offer – to a max of $1,000 – so you just need to deposit $2,000 in order to get the full $1,000 free bet, or if you can’t deposit that amount just do what you can (min $50) and the guys at MyBookie will match it to 50%.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 (50% matched)

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. BetUS: $2,500 In Free NBA Bets For Wednesday’s Basketball Games





BetUS will match your deposit up to a tasty $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus money on Wednesday’s games and probably have a bundle left for the rest of the weekend’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets