NBA Picks

Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
9 min read
basketball-money NEW
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

See below our top NBA betting sites today and you can also claim $6,000 in free bets to use this evening’s basketball games, that include the Lakers v Clippers and Pistons v Celtics – there’s 13 NBA games to get stuck into today, so many options for your free bets.

Plus, the ‘great news’ is that this doesn’t take too long – The first thing to remember is use our dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ with all our featured NBA betting sites of the day when making your first deposit.

Let’s get started – how does a ‘SLAM DUNK’ $1,000 in NBA free bets with BetOnline sound to get you off and running?

Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Wednesday November 9, 2022

Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics

Once you’ve opened your new BetOnline account, then all you need to do is deposit up to a maximum of $2,000 using our unique NBA PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’. You will then get you $1,000 in NBA Sportsbook cash bonuses as BetOnline offer a tasty 50% matched bonus on all first deposits.

Then, with $1000 in NBA free bets in your new account you can use these bonuses on any of today’s NBA matches, including the LA Lakers v LA Clippers in an all-California affair, plus the New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics.

  1. Join BetOnline HERE
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 with code INSIDERS after registering your account
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  4. You can now start to bet on today’s NBA games

So, by joining with BetOnline – who are one of our top NBA Betting Sites today – and then depositing the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll be rewarded with $1,000 in NBA free bets. It’s as easy as that!

RELATED: NBA Picks – Our Expert Basketball Picks | Best NBA Live Betting Sites

Just remember to use our special NBA PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your first deposit and to keep things simple this same promo code works on ALL our NBA Sportsbooks on this page!

Free NBA Picks Hawks vs Pistons preview prediction injuries odds

 

GOOD NEWS – You Don’t Have To Deposit The Full $2,000

This is 100% fine – you can still claim this 50% matched deposit offer from BetOnline with an opening lower deposit.

BetOnline will reward you with a 50% matched bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000 – this DOES NOT have to be the full $2000 initial outlay – just make sure it’s at least their minimum, which is just $50, so this will get you a $25 free bet.

Therefore, it’s not a big deal if you can’t ‘max-out’ with the full $2,000. Even a $1,000 first deposit gets you a $500 NBA free bet, or $500 will land you $250 in Sportsbook free bets – you get the picture, it’s just 50% of your first deposit (min $55). However, do note that the BetOnline offer is ONLY ON YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT, so – if you can – try and take full advantage to get the MAX $1,000 free bet.

Claim Your BetOnline NBA Free Bet

Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics Moneyline Betting Odds

The Pistons and Celtics have faced-off a massive 386 times in regular season games before and it’s the Celtics that hold the bragging rights with 246 wins to the Piston’s 140.

They last met on March 12, 2022, which ended in a 114:103 win for the Celtics, while looking at the last 4 head-to-heads it’s been the Boston Celtics that have won 3 of them.

Moneyline Odds Play
Detroit Pistons
 +475 Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
Boston Celtics
 -700 Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Pistons v Celtics

LA Lakers v LA Clippers Moneyline Betting Odds

The Lakers and Clippers have met 232 times in regular season games, with the Lakers holding the clear edge with 150 wins to the Clippers 82.

The sides last met on Oct 21, 2022 and that ended in a 97:103 win for the Clippers and despite their overall series record over the Lakers, the Clipper have actually won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads.

Moneyline Odds Play
LA Lakers
 TBC Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
LA Clippers
 TBC Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more NBA match markets for Lakers v Clippers

Top NBA Betting Sites Today For Wednesday’s Basketball Matches

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Games on Wednesday Nov 9, 2022

  • Mavericks v Magic 5:50pm
  • Nuggets v Pacers 7pm
  • Trail Blazers v Hornets 7pm
  • Pistons v Celtics 7:30pm
  • Rockets v Raptors 7:30pm
  • Jazz v Hawks 7:30pm
  • Knicks v Nets 7:30pm
  • Bucks v Thunder 8pm
  • Pelicans v Bulls 8pm
  • Grizzlies v Spurs 8pm
  • Suns v Timberwolves 8pm
  • Lakers v Clippers 10pm
  • Cavaliers v Kings 10pm

NBA Betting Sites of The Day: Get Another $5,000 In Sportsbook Free Bets

Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics

 

By now you’ve hopefully already secured the BetOnline $1,000 bonus – but we’ve also another $5,000 in NBA free bets waiting for you!

You can see below four more top US Sportsbooks that made it into our top NBA betting sites today, so you can join these in the same way and claim more NBA free bets to use on today’s basketball games. See below their individual offers, but you can use our special PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – with them all.

What If You Live In a State Where You Can’t Gamble?

More GREAT NEWS – this is fine too!

If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on our Offshore sportsbooks on this page and with another $5,000 in NBA free bets to claim you can score a ‘THREE POINTER’ with the Sportsbooks before you’ve even had a bet on the NBA.

We hope by now, you’ve signed up with BetOnline and landed your $1,000 free bet with BetOnline (details above) – but if you’ve already got an account with BetOnline then we’ve got more NBA free bet options for you.

We don’t want you to miss out on these offers – so we’ve four more respected NBA Sportsbooks to check out and there’s another $5,000 in NBA cash bonuses to be had – again, just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you qualify for their NBA free bets.

1. Bovada: $750 NBA Free Bet For Wednesday’s Basketball Matches With Another Of The Top NBA Betting Sites Today

Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
Use our unique Promo Code INSIDERS on Bovada again when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your deposit 75%, up to $750 which you can use on today’s NBA games – that include the Pelicans v Bulls & Lakers v Clippers.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada NBA Free Bet

2. Everygame: $750 Free NBA Bets For Wednesday With Another  Top NBA Betting Site Today

Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
Everygame is another top NBA betting site you simply have to join – especially if you are wanting to bet on the NBA Wednesday matches today – that sees Pelicans v Bulls, Lakers v Clippers and Pistons v Celtics taking to the court. After signing up, Everygame will reward you with three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take advantage on your first three deposits. Again, just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Your Everygame NBA Free Bet

3. MyBookie: $1,000 Basketball Free Bets For With Another Top NBA Betting Today

Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
Join My Bookie and then you can use the their $1,000 in NBA free bets on any of Wednesday’s NBA fixtures, that include the Bucks v Thunder and Knicks v Nets with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer.

This is a 50% matched offer – to a max of $1,000 – so you just need to deposit $2,000 in order to get the full $1,000 free bet, or if you can’t deposit that amount just do what you can (min $50) and the guys at MyBookie will match it to 50%.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 (50% matched)
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your MyBookie NBA Free Bet

4. BetUS: $2,500 In Free NBA Bets For Wednesday’s Basketball Games

Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
BetUS will match your deposit up to a tasty $2,500, which you can use this free NBA betting bonus money on Wednesday’s games and probably have a bundle left for the rest of the weekend’s NBA action! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS NBA Free Bets

Top NBA Betting Sites With Up To $6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets – Use Our NBA Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our summary of the top NBA Betting Sites Today, where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a lucrative $6,000 which you can then use to place bet on the NBA matches on Wednesday November 9, 2022.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics
Topics  
Celtics Clippers Lakers NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks Pistons
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NBA Picks

NBA Picks
basketball-money NEW

Top NBA Betting Sites Today: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Clippers & Pistons v Celtics

Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
NBA Picks
basketball money new(1)
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Sixers vs Suns, Hawks vs Bucks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 7 2022
NBA Picks
Giannis
NBA Parlay Picks Today: Giannis over points bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Monday 7th November
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 7 2022
NBA Picks
Milwaukee Bucks NBA
NBA Lines, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Including Grizzlies vs Celtics and Hawks vs Bucks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 7 2022
NBA Picks
basketball money new(1)
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Lakers v Jazz and Kings v Warriors
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
NBA Picks
basketball-money NEW
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Bulls v Raptors & Cavaliers v Lakers
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 6 2022
NBA Picks
basketball money new(1)
NBA Betting Sites Of The Day: Get $6,000 in Bonuses For Kings v Magic & Celtics v Knicks
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 5 2022
More News
Arrow to top