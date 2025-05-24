Top seven intriguing first round French Open matches

The 2025 French Open gets underway from Roland Garros. Here are seven of the most intriguing first round matches.



Men’s Singles

(11) Daniil Medvedev–RUS vs. Cameron Norrie–GB

Here we have Medvedev, the 2021 United States Open champion, versus Norrie, the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist. Medvedev has won all four prior meetings. They came in the second round of Shanghai in 2019 (6-3, 6-1), the final of Los Cabos in 2022 (7-5, 6-0), the third round of Miami in 2024 (7-5, 6-1), and the second round of Rome in 2025 (6-4, 6-2).

(29) Felix Auger-Aliassime–CAN vs. Matteo Arnaldi–ITA

There is a strong chance for an upset here as Auger-Aliassime has lost in the first round of the French Open three of the last five years. Arnaldi reached the fourth round of the French Open last year, and the quarterfinals of Madrid this year. This will be their first meeting head-to-head.

Women’s Singles

(8) Qinwen Zhang–CHN vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–RUS

Here we have two grand slam finalists. Zhang made the final of the 2024 Australian Open. Pavlyuchenkova made the final of the 2021 French Open. Pavlyuchenkova won their only meeting, 7-5, 6-1 in the third round of Cincinnati in 2024.

(10) Paula Badodsa–ESP vs. Naomi Osaka–JPN

Badosa reached the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open, and Osaka won the United States Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. This will be their first meeting head-to-head.

(15) Barbora Krejcikova–CZE vs. Tatjana Maria–GER

Krejcikova won the French Open in 2021 and Wimbledon in 2024. Maria reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2022. This is theior first meeting head-to-head.

(22) Clara Tauson–DEN vs. Magda Linette–POL

Here we have a seeded player against a player who has done well in a major in the past. Linette reached the Australian Open semifinal in 2023. This is their first meeting head-to-head.

Victoria Azarenka–BLR vs. Yanina Wickmayer–BEL

Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion as she won in 2012 and 2013. Wickmayer reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2009. Azarenka has won the two prior matches. Her wins came in the quarterfinals of Doha in 2012 (6-0, 6-4), and the second round of the 2015 United States Open (7-5, 6-4).