Top seven must see first round matches Wimbledon 2025

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The third grand slam of the tennis season commences on Monday with Wimbledon. Here are seven key first round matches from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. On the eve of Wimbledon, we look at four men’s matches and three women’s matches.

Four best Men’s Matches

(3) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. Arthur Rinderknech–FRA

The three-time grand slam finalist made the final two of the the 2020 United States Open, 2024 French Open and 2025 Australian Open. Rinderknech reached the quarterfinals of Queen’s before losing to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, 7-5, 6-4. This will be their first meeting head-to-head.

(16) Francisco Cerundolo–ARG vs. Nuno Borges–POR

In watching this match, one must realize Cerundolo is a clay court specialist. He has had his two best grand slam results in his career at the French Open (fourth round in 2023 and 2024). Borges has had two solid grand slam results over the last year as he reached the fourth round at the United States Open and Australian Open. Cerundolo won the only prior matchup, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, in the first round of Wimbledon in 2023.

(18) Ugo Humbert–FRA vs. Gael Monfils–FRA

In this intriguing all-French matchup, we have Ugo Humbert versus Gael Monfils. Humbert reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025. Monfils, the 2008 French Open semifinalist and the 2016 United States Open semifinalist, also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in January. Head-to-head, Humbert has won three of five matches. Humbert won two of the five matches due to a Monfils withdrawal. Monfils won the last matchup, in the third round of Shanghai in the fall, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.

Cameron Norrie–GB vs. Roberto Bautista Agut–ESP

This is a battle of grand slam semifinalists. Bautista Agut reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2019, and Norrie reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2022. Bautista Agut has momentum as he reached the semifinals at Queen’s before losing 6-4, 6-4 to Alcaraz in the semifinals. Norrie has won all three prior matchups–4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at the 2018 Davis Cup, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the third round of Indian Wells in 2021, and 6-4, 6-3 in the third round of Barcelona in 2024.

Three Best Women’s Matches

(2) Coco Gauff–USA vs. Dayana Yastremska–UKR

Gauff is a two-time major champion as she won the United States Open in 2023 and the French Open in 2025. Yastremska reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2024. Gauff has won three prior matches–6-4, 6-1 in the third round of Madrid in 2024, 6-2, 6-4 in the third round of the 2024 French Open, and 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open.

(4) Jasmine Paolini–ITA vs. Anastasija Sevastova–LAT

Paolini reached the final of the French Open and Wimbledon in 2024. Sevastova reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2018. Paolini beat Sevastova 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of Rome in 2020.

(10) Emma Navarro–USA vs. Petra Kvitiova–CZE

In Kvitova’s final Wimbledon, the Czech star won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. Navarro reached the semifinals of the 2024 United States Open. This is their first ever meeting.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

