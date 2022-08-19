Top seven offensive games in Astros franchise history

The Houston Astros scored 21 runs on Thursday, when they defeated the Chicago White Sox 21-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Where do the 21 runs rank among all the Astros games in franchise history? Let’s take a look.

5) Houston Astros 19, Chicago Cubs 6

On June 25, 1995, the Astros spanked the Chicago Cubs 19-6 in National League Central matchup at the Astrodome. Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell of Boston, Massachusetts had five runs batted in, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Its was one of two three-run home runs the Astros had in the game as pinch hitter John Cangelosi of Brooklyn, New York also accomplished the feat in the eighth inning. It was one of three pinch hit home runs Cangelosi had in his career. Of the 19 runs, nine came in the eighth inning.

5) Houston Astros 19, Pittsburgh Pirates 8

On May 11, 1999, the Astros beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-8 at the Astrodome. The Astros scored five runs each in the fourth and fifth innings. The Astros scored 19 home runs without a home run. Centerfielder Chris Everett of Tampa, Florida had five runs batted in, while Bagwell scored four runs to lead Houston. The Pirates defense was poor, as they committed five errors.

5) Houston Astros 19, Toronto Blue Jays 1

On July 9, 2017, the Astros clobbered the Toronto Blue Jays 19-1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The Astros scored five runs in the second inning and six runs in the seventh inning. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa of Ponce, Puerto Rico had five runs batted in, including two home runs. The Astros had five home runs overall. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela led Houston with four runs scored, and Correa led the Astros with four hits.

2) Houston Astros 21, Arizona Diamondbacks 5

On October 2, 2015, the Astros clobbered the Arizona Diamondbacks 21-5 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The Astros scored seven runs in the seventh inning for a third of their runs in the entire game. Correa scored four runs and four runs batted in, meanwhile outfielders George Springer of New Britain, Connecticut, and Colby Rasmus of Columbus, Georgia had four runs each.

2) Houston Astros 21, Seattle Mariners 1

On September 8, 2019, the Astros beat up the Mariners by 20 runs at Minute Maid Park. The Astros had four runs in the second inning and nine runs in the third inning to take a 13-0 lead. Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas, Cuba had a team high four hits and six runs batted in. Springer also had four runs batted in.

2) Houston Astros 21, Chicago White Sox 5

The Astros scored the most runs ever at New Comiskey/Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago in a 21-5 road triumph over the White Sox on Thursday. The Houston superstar was third baseman Alex Bregman of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who had two home runs and two doubles, with six runs batted in. The Astros had six runs in the fourth inning, and four runs each in the eighth and ninth inning.

1) Houston Astros 23, Baltimore Orioles 2

The Astros beat the Orioles by three touchdowns on August 10, 2019. Houston had five runs in the second inning and six runs in the seventh inning. The Astros star at Camden Yards, was Alvarez, who had three home runs, a team high four runs scored and seven runs batted in.