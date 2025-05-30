Top seven third round matches at 2025 French Open

Round two of the 2025 French Open is now complete at Roland Garros. Here are the top seven matches in the third round over the next two days.

MEN’S SINGLES

(12) Tommy Paul–USA vs. (24) Karen Khachanov–RUS

Paul and Khachanov are grand slam semifinalists. Paul made the final four of the 2023 Australian Open. Khachanov made the final four of the United States Open in 2022 and the Australian Open in 2023. Paul has won two prior matches–in the second round of Miami in 2022 (6-4, 3-6, 7-6), and the third round of Madrid this year (6-3, 3-6, 6-2).

(14) Arthur Fils–FRA vs. (17) Andrey Rublev–RUS

Fils, the highest ranked Frenchman in the men’s draw had an impressive run in Monte Carlo where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Rublev reached the finals of Hamburg last week before losing to Italy’s Flavio Cobolli. Rublev and Fils have beaten each other once. Rublev won in the quarterfinals of Hong Kong in 2024 (6-4, 1-6, 6-2), while Fils won in the third round of Monte Carlo this year, 6-2, 6-3.

(15) Frances Tiafoe–USA vs. (23) Sebastian Korda–USA

Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2022 and 2024. Korda reached the third round of Madrid and Rome this year. Tiafoe and Korda have beaten each other three times. Tiafoe won the first three and Korda won the last three. Korda won the last meeting, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of Washington in 2024. Tiafoe won their only meeting on clay in the semifinals of Estoril in 2022, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. This will be their first match at a major.

WOMEN’S SINGLES

(3) Jessica Pegula–USA vs. Marketa Vondrousova–CZE

Pegula reached the finals of the United States Open in 2025. Vondrousova won Wimbledon in 2023. Vondrousova won their only match in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2023, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

(7) Madison Keys–USA vs. (31) Sofia Kenin–USA

This is a battle of American major champions. Keys won the 2025 Australian Open and Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open. Keys has won three of four meetings. Her wins came in the semifinals of Cincinnati in 2019 (7-5, 6-4), third round of the United States Open in 2019 (6-3, 7-5), and the first round of the Australian Open in 2022 (7-6, 7-5). Kenin’s lone win came in the second round of Rome in 2019 (6-7, 6-3, 6-4).

(10) Paula Badosa–ESP vs. (17) Daria Kasatkina–AUS

Badosa reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2025. Kasatkina reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2022. Badodsa and Kasatkina have beaten each other three times. They have beaten each other once on clay. Kasatkina won in the third round of Rome in 2022 (6-4, 6-4). Badosa won in the first round of Stuttgart in 2023, 6-1, 6-1.

(12) Elena Rybakina–KAZ vs. (21) Jelena Ostapenko–LAT

Here we have another battle of major champions. Ostapenko won the 2017 French Open and Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022. Rybkina has won three of five meetings, including the last three. Rybakina won the only meeting on clay–in the semifinals of Rome of 2023, 6-2, 6-4.