Top six intriguing second round matches at 2025 French Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
We are now finished with the first round of the French Open. Here are the six most intriguing second round matches from Roland Garros.

(5) Iga Swiatek–POL vs. Emma Raducanu–GB

Here is a battle of major champions. Swiatek has won four French Opens (2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024), and the 2022 United States Open, while Raducanu won the 2021 United States Open. Swiatek has won all four prior meetings. They came in the quarterfinals of Stuttgart in 2022 (6-4, 6-4), in the fourth round of Indian Wells in 2023 (6-3, 6-1), in the quarterfinals of Stuttgart in 2024 (7-6, 6-3), and the third round of the 2025 Australian Open (6-1, 6-0). Swiatek is normally dominant on clay, but has not won a tournament on dirt this year. She lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the quarterfinals of Stuttgart, 6-1, 6-1 to Coco Gauff of the United States in the semifinals of Madrid, and 6-1, 7-5 to American Danielle Collins in the third round of Rome.

(31) Sofia Kenin–USA vs. Victoria Azarenka–BLR

This is another battle of major champions. Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open, while Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open. Azarenka has won two of three meetings head-to-head. Kenin won 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of Acapulco in 2019. Azarenka then won 6-0, 6-0 in the second round of Rome in 2020, and 6-4, 7-6 in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open.

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. Richard Gasquet–FRA

Sinner is a three-time grand slam champion (2024 and 2025 Australian Open and 2024 United States Open), and Gasquet is a three-time grand slam semifinalist (2007 and 2015 Wimbledon, and 2013 United States Open). Sinner has won all three prior matches–second round of Indian Wells in 2023 (6-3, 7-6), first round of Halle in 2023 (6-3, 5-7, 6-2), and second round of the French Open in 2024 (6-4, 6-2, 6-4).

(5) Jack Draper–GB vs. Gael Monfils–FRA

Here we have two grand slam semifinalists. Draper made the final four of the United States Open in 2024. Monfils made the semifinals of the French Open in 2008 and the United States Open in 2016. Draper won their only matchup in the third round of Canada in 2022.

(6) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. Corentin Moutet–FRA

Djokovic is a 24-time grand slam champion and won the French Open in 2016, 2021 and 2023. Moutet reached the fourth round of the French Open last year and the fourth round of the Italian Open this year. Djokobic has won the two prior meetings–in the second round of the 2019 Paris Indoor (7-6, 6-4), and the second round of Rome in 2024 (6-3, 6-1).

(15) Frances Tiafoe–USA vs. Pablo Carreno Busta–ESP

Tiafoe and Carreno Busta are multi-grand slam semifinalists. Tiafoe made the final four of the United States Open in 2022 and 2024. Carreno Busta made the final four of the United States Open in 2017 and 2020. Tiafoe won their only prior meeting in the semifinals of Estoril in 2018, 6-2, 6-3.

 

