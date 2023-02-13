NFL News and Rumors

Top Three Surprising Side Storylines Of Super Bowl 2023

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Super Bowl 57

The Super Bowl is an all-encompassing event that commands hours of airtime on the day of the game leading up to the 6:30 PM EST kickoff.

Though the game is a huge part of the experience, there are always unexpected side storylines, not related to the action on the field, that accompany the event.

Here are the top three unexpected side storylines from Super Bowl 2023 in order of when they occurred during Sunday’s Super Bowl 57.

 

1. Pregame: Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Cries

During the National Anthem, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, in just his second NFL season, was visibly emotional.

In fact, he was in tears.

Though the social media world will make this a meme, Sirianni’s emotions were genuine and heartfelt.

Sirianni likely was reflecting on the long journey to get to the Super Bowl, a childhood dream of every player and coach involved in the game.

2. Halftime: Rihanna’s Special Guest Was Her Unborn Child

There was so much mystery surrounding Rihanna’s performance leading up to Sunday night’s halftime show.

She admitted that it was difficult to consolidate her catalog of work spanning 17 years into a 13-minute show.

Rihanna was also very coy about whether she would follow suit in a beloved Super Bowl tradition of inviting a special guest to join her on stage.

That special guest ended up not being a singer, but Rihanna’s unborn baby which was visible as a slight baby bump during the performance.

No one knew that Rihanna was pregnant, but most of America was actively wondering as they watched.

Her rep came out after the show and confirmed her pregnancy.

3. Postgame: Chiefs QB2 Chad Henne Retires

After the game, Kansas City Chiefs’ backup quarterback decided to hang up the cleats after a 14-year career and two Super Bowl titles.

He did it with a photo on the confetti-laden State Farm Stadium field, holding a Bud Light.

Henne, 37, was set to be a free agent in 2023, but given his steady performances when called upon in relief of Patrick Mahomes, there is no reason to believe the Chiefs would not have re-signed him for another year or two.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl 57

Top Three Surprising Side Storylines Of Super Bowl 2023

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  31min
NFL News and Rumors
Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Future Of Kansas City Chiefs Coach Eric Bieniemy Unknown After Super Bowl
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  34min
NFL News and Rumors
Nick Bolton
Kansas City Chiefs Nick Bolton Had Premonition Of Scoring Super Bowl 2023 TD
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Harrison Butker FG (1)
Super Bowl 57 Winner: Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Earning Big-Kick Reputation
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Andy Reid at the Super Bowl LVII Press Conference.
Andy Reid Joins Exclusive Coaching Club After Super Bowl LVII Victory
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
James Bradberry in Super Bowl LVII.
James Bradberry Weighs In On Controversial Holding Penalty In Super Bowl 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
two black qbs starting super bowl (1)
Black QBs Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts Highlight Super Bowl 57
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  17h
More News
Arrow to top