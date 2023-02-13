The Super Bowl is an all-encompassing event that commands hours of airtime on the day of the game leading up to the 6:30 PM EST kickoff.

Though the game is a huge part of the experience, there are always unexpected side storylines, not related to the action on the field, that accompany the event.

Here are the top three unexpected side storylines from Super Bowl 2023 in order of when they occurred during Sunday’s Super Bowl 57.

1. Pregame: Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Cries

During the National Anthem, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, in just his second NFL season, was visibly emotional.

In fact, he was in tears.

Though the social media world will make this a meme, Sirianni’s emotions were genuine and heartfelt.

Sirianni likely was reflecting on the long journey to get to the Super Bowl, a childhood dream of every player and coach involved in the game.

Eagles Nick Sirianni / man cries / crying / in tears after he hears / hearing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/7x8Gmyq2xG — reaction memes @VideoReacts (@VideoReacts) February 12, 2023

2. Halftime: Rihanna’s Special Guest Was Her Unborn Child

There was so much mystery surrounding Rihanna’s performance leading up to Sunday night’s halftime show.

She admitted that it was difficult to consolidate her catalog of work spanning 17 years into a 13-minute show.

Rihanna was also very coy about whether she would follow suit in a beloved Super Bowl tradition of inviting a special guest to join her on stage.

That special guest ended up not being a singer, but Rihanna’s unborn baby which was visible as a slight baby bump during the performance.

No one knew that Rihanna was pregnant, but most of America was actively wondering as they watched.

Rihanna announces that she is pregnant with her second child at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/j3ikjnBt8Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 13, 2023

Her rep came out after the show and confirmed her pregnancy.

3. Postgame: Chiefs QB2 Chad Henne Retires

After the game, Kansas City Chiefs’ backup quarterback decided to hang up the cleats after a 14-year career and two Super Bowl titles.

He did it with a photo on the confetti-laden State Farm Stadium field, holding a Bud Light.

Chad Henne, the The Kansas City Chiefs backup QB to Patrick Mahomes, has formally announced his intentions to retire as a NFL Super Bowl Champion on Instagram soon after the game. Said he was "Calling it a career with a Bud Light and another ring." pic.twitter.com/RRq9fFQLnj — Major Sports Alerts (@sports___alerts) February 13, 2023

Henne, 37, was set to be a free agent in 2023, but given his steady performances when called upon in relief of Patrick Mahomes, there is no reason to believe the Chiefs would not have re-signed him for another year or two.