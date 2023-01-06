NCAAF

Top Transfer Portal QB Sam Hartman Transfers to Notre Dame Fighting Irish

David Evans
Sam Hartman entered the transfer portal just over a week ago and did not take much time to commit to his next destination. Hartman his heading to South Bend to play for Notre Dame next season. The Fighting Irish were always front runners for his signature and now they have their starter for next year. Hartman was the best quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal and his addition could turn Notre Dame into immediate college football championship contenders.

Sam to South Bend

Notre Dame has their starting quarterback for next season after acquiring the number-one ranked player at the position. Sam Hartman, formerly of Wake Forest will head to South Bend with hopes of competing in the College Football Playoff in the 2023/24 season.

Hartman entered the NCAA transfer portal just over a week ago and Notre Dame have always been the front runners to capture his signature. That came to fruition on Thursday as Hartman posted a picture of himself in the Notre Dame uniform on Twitter with the hashtag #GoIrish. Hartman has one year of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame’s starting quarterback this season was Drew Pyne. Pyne has transferred to Arizona State, leaving the position open. Backup Tyler Buchner played well in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina, but he does not have the experience nor the ability of Hartman.

Early in the season, Hartman had a blood clot scare that was feared could end his career. However, Hartman barely missed a beat and played 12 games this season. In those games he threw for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Should he open the season as the Irish starter, Hartman will have no time to rest on his laurels. Ohio State and Clemson are on the schedule in the first three weeks of the season for Notre Dame, and postseason hopes could rely on good results in those encounters.

NCAAF News
David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
