Top Transfer Portal RB Carson Steele to Transfer from Ball State to UCLA Bruins

Carson Steele was arguably the top running back in the NCAA transfer portal this year, and he is making his way to California. The former Ball State RB will transfer to the UCLA Bruins after two impressive seasons with the Cardinals. He will likely take over as the starter from Zach Charbonnet, who will enter the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the top running backs on the board.

UCLA Blue Steele

The top running back from the transfer portal is making his way to UCLA. Carson Steele, who rushed for 1,556 yards for 15 total touchdowns last season, will leave Ball State and head to California. He announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday.

It is quite the coup for UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, who was seeking a replacement for Zach Charbonnet. Charbonnet transferred from Michigan in 2021 and rushed for 2,496 yards and 27 touchdowns during his time at UCLA. He is expected to be one of the top running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Even though those are big boots to fill, Carson Steele was likely the best option to do so. Steele’s figures from last season were mightily impressive. His 1,556 rushing yards were enough for top-ten in college football.

Steele is a 6-foot-1, 215 lbs tackle-breaking powerhouse with enough of a burst to create long runs. He really kicked into high gear in his last four games of the season, averaging close to seven yards per carry. During that span, he also rushed for six touchdowns.

Steele, who is from Indiana is believed to have turned down an offer from his hometown school, Purdue. The lure of the bright lights of California and working under Chip Kelly may have just proved a bit much to resist. The junior will have two years of eligibility remaining as he looks forward to the next chapter in his college football career.