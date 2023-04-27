NBA News and Rumors

Toronto Raptors Begin Coaching Search, Expected To Interview Wide Range of Candidates

Dan Girolamo
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet walks next to a player.

The Toronto Raptors need to find their next head coach after parting ways with Nick Nurse last week. The team has begun its coaching search, and the process is expected to be “broad in scope,” per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto Raptors Begin Coaching Search

The Raptors have gained permission to talk to a wide pool of candidates, ranging from current NBA assistants to ex-NBA and NCAA coaches to WNBA coaches.

The Raptors will interview the following coaches: Milwaukee’s Charles Lee, Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, San Antonio’s Mitch Johnson, Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez, Memphis’s Darko Rajakovic, Miami’s Chris Quinn, Phoenix’s Kevin Young, and Las Vegas’s Becky Hammon of the WNBA.

The Raptors will also interview current assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

Toronto is planning on requesting more permission to interview candidates, per Wojnarowski.

Toronto Raptors Parted Ways With Nick Nurse

Toronto’s season ended after blowing a 19-point lead to lose to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Raptors finished 41-41 this season.

After the loss, the Raptors parted ways with Nurse.

In five years, Nurse went 227-163, making the playoffs in three of five seasons.

Nurse notably won the NBA Championship with the Raptors in his first season (2018–19) as the head coach.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

