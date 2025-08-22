Toronto Raptors Expected to be Active Buyers in Trade Market

The Toronto Raptors will be vying for a playoff spot in a wide-open Eastern Conference this coming NBA season. With this in mind, expect them to be aggressive in the trade market as buyers. Especially with R.J. Barrett as a potential trade candidate. The Raptors were involved in discussions surrounding players such as Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White earlier this year. It should also be noted that the team acquired Brandon Ingram at last season’s NBA Trade Deadline, signaling their willingness to make bold moves to improve the roster.

Toronto recently parted ways with long-time general manager Masai Ujiri, elevating Bobby Webster to the main decision-maker role in the front office. In a recent report by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Fischer highlighted the Raptors’ high aspirations to become a legitimate playoff contender in the coming year.

“This group under head coach Darko Rajaković expects to really be a player in the playoff conversation here in the Eastern Conference,” reports Fischer. “They don’t just want to be a play-in team. They want to be a team that really pushes for the postseason for the first time in quite some time. “So, what does Bobby Webster have in store now with this full endorsement as head of basketball operations to continue to upgrade this roster? We shall see. But I have the Raptors earmarked already entering this year. It’s super early—it’s August 20th—but when we get closer to December 15th and we get closer to the February trade deadline, I have the Raptors already earmarked as a buyer.”

Toronto is coming off a tough season, finishing with a disappointing 30-52 record. However, the team boasts promising young talent poised for growth. Scottie Barnes, the dynamic forward who is a former Rookie of the Year, continues to develop at an impressive rate. He is widely regarded as the franchise cornerstone moving forward.

Could They be a Playoff Team?

Despite last season’s struggles, the Raptors showed flashes of potential. Particularly through their youthful core. With Scottie Barnes leading the way and contributions expected from other young talents such as Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji, Toronto could become a dark horse in the Eastern Conference next season.

As of August 21st, 2025, Toronto’s odds to make the postseason stand at +116 according to FanDuel. This suggests moderate optimism around the team’s chances going into the new season. Should the Raptors successfully acquire a legitimate All-Star or a quality veteran through trade or free agency, the NBA world might witness one of the biggest surprise teams in the league.

Additionally, the continued development of Scottie Barnes is crucial. His versatility and defensive prowess give Toronto a strong foundation. His offensive game is also expected to grow, further solidifying his role as a franchise cornerstone.

Overall, Toronto appears to be on the right track, blending youth with strategic acquisitions. However, they are not ruling out the possibility of aggressive moves in the trade market. With all of this in mind, the Raptors’ front office seems poised to take calculated risks that could pay dividends going forward.