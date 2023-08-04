College Football

Toss-Up Between Michigan Wolverines and Boise State Broncos for 4-Star Recruit Gatlin Bair as Decision Day Looms

David Evans
gatlin bair

The college football recruiting scene has focused its attention on Burley, Idaho. Gatlin Bair, a four-star wide receiver and the top prospect in his state, stands at the center of a thrilling recruitment battle. Boise State Broncos and Michigan Wolverines have emerged as the main contenders, with Decision Day set for August 5.

Bair’s Impressive Athleticism

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Bair’s prowess shines both on the football field and the track. He recorded a remarkable 100 meters in 10.18 seconds at a meet in Texas earlier this year. On the gridiron, he racked up 73 passes for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Schools are convinced that his skillset will transfer to the college football level.

Bair is a top-10 wide receiver and the best recruit in Idaho according to 247Sports. He holds offers from plenty of top schools including Georgia, Texas A&M, and Florida. But it’s Michigan and Boise State that have the Idaho native’s attention.

A Shift in Momentum

Initially, Michigan seemed to be the frontrunner for his commitment. After an official visit to the Wolverines, they appeared to be Bair’s preferred choice. But recent days have seen a shift in favor of the in-state Broncos. Bair’s affinity for Boise State’s blue-collar approach to development resonates with him.

“They take guys that aren’t ranked or ranked very low and they put them in the NFL,” Bair shared. “That’s how I grew up. It really feels like home to me.” Additionally, he emphasized his strong relationships with Boise State’s coaching staff.

The Potential Impact of Bair’s Decision

Boise State’s head coach Andy Avalos and his staff have targeted Bair since he was a sophomore. His commitment would be historic for the program, making him the highest-rated recruit in the school’s history. Meanwhile, Michigan remains a strong contender, having impressed Bair during his official visit.

As the day of the decision nears, Boise State seems to have gained the upper hand. But with the date still ahead, the decision is far from finalized. The college football world watches with bated breath, as many view this as a toss-up between the Broncos and Wolverines.

Both schools present promising paths for the young receiver. Michigan offers the charm of a historic program, while Boise State provides a feeling of familiarity and a development-focused approach. Bair’s choice will not only influence his future but will also set the tone for the 2024 recruiting cycles of both programs.

The Countdown Begins

The anticipation continues to build. Fans, coaches, and fellow recruits are on the edge of their seats, awaiting the decision of this standout player. Michigan or Boise State? The question will be answered on August 5, as Bair reveals his college choice.

For now, the outcome remains uncertain, and the excitement around this decision shows no signs of waning. It’s still anyone’s game.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
