Updates

Tottenham Champions League Odds: Spurs +1950 Following Favourable Draw

Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Tottenham
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Tottenham are back in the Champions League after a two year hiatus, and the 2019 finalists will be licking their lips at what looks to be an relatively straight forward draw on their return to Europe’s elite competition.

Who Will Tottenham Face?

The club from North London have, in comparison to some of the other stronger groups seen across the draw, a relatively favourable start to life back in the Champions League.

Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were the Pot 1 draw – despite defeating Rangers in the final last season, they finished a lowly 11th in Germany. However, it is not a place you would want to go as a travelling player given the intense atmosphere.

Elsewhere, Portugal’s runners-up last season Sporting Lisbon are up next – although they made it to the round of 16 last year they were swept aside with ease against English champions Manchester City.

Lastly, French runners-up Marseille arguably present the toughest task for Tottenham given their recent form under manager Igor Tuder. They finished with the second-best defensive record in France last year and are building an exciting, youthful side who will be eager to impressive after missing out on the Champions League last season.

Tottneham Champions League Odds

While it would be an incredibly tall order for Tottenham to get anywhere close to their feat back in the 2019 final with Liverpool, they are currently priced at +1950 on BetOnline, behind their Premier League rivals and favourites Manchester City, who are as short as +220.

See below for the latest odds.

Team Outright Odds Bookmaker
Manchester City +220 BetOnline logo
Liverpool +550 BetOnline logo
Paris Saint Germain +570 BetOnline logo
Tottenham  +1950 BetOnline logo

 

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Topics  
Soccer Soccer Picks The Sports Daily Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Updates

Updates
Liverpool

Liverpool Champions League Odds: Reds +550 After Tricky Group Stage Draw

Charlie Rhodes  •  15min
Updates
novak djokovic is the highest paid tennis player
Novak Djokovic Unable To Compete At US Open Due To Travel Reasons
Kyle Curran  •  2h
Updates
Griffin
Inspirational Linebacker Shaquem Griffin Announces Retirement and Accepts New Role With NFL
Charlie Rhodes  •  6h
Updates
Nick Kyrgios Being Sued For Defamation Days Before US Open
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 24 2022
Updates
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in MO | Missouri Sports Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 20 2022
Updates
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in OK | Oklahoma Sports Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 20 2022
Updates
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 20 2022
More News