Tottenham Champions League Odds: Spurs +1950 Following Favourable Draw

Tottenham are back in the Champions League after a two year hiatus, and the 2019 finalists will be licking their lips at what looks to be an relatively straight forward draw on their return to Europe’s elite competition.

Who Will Tottenham Face?

The club from North London have, in comparison to some of the other stronger groups seen across the draw, a relatively favourable start to life back in the Champions League.

Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were the Pot 1 draw – despite defeating Rangers in the final last season, they finished a lowly 11th in Germany. However, it is not a place you would want to go as a travelling player given the intense atmosphere.

Elsewhere, Portugal’s runners-up last season Sporting Lisbon are up next – although they made it to the round of 16 last year they were swept aside with ease against English champions Manchester City.

Lastly, French runners-up Marseille arguably present the toughest task for Tottenham given their recent form under manager Igor Tuder. They finished with the second-best defensive record in France last year and are building an exciting, youthful side who will be eager to impressive after missing out on the Champions League last season.

Tottneham Champions League Odds

While it would be an incredibly tall order for Tottenham to get anywhere close to their feat back in the 2019 final with Liverpool, they are currently priced at +1950 on BetOnline, behind their Premier League rivals and favourites Manchester City, who are as short as +220.

See below for the latest odds.

Team Outright Odds Bookmaker Manchester City +220 Liverpool +550 Paris Saint Germain +570 Tottenham +1950