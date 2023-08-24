The Tour Championship tees off on Thursday morning and the top analysts at Golf Digest have revealed their picks for the upcoming tournament.

Since the tournament only features 30 players, there are many different bets players can lay. The top sportsbooks will offer players odds for the winner including the staggered start or a 72-hole cumulative without strokes. That means there are some great odds to capitalize on this weekend for golf fans.

According to the Golf Digest analysts, there are a few must-plays this weekend, including favorites like Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im, and Russell Henley.

Below, we’ll go over the top BMW Championship 2023 picks from Golf Digest.

Rory McIlroy With Starting Strokes (+350)

Rory McIlroy finds himself in the same position as last year and has a chance to defend his FedEx Cup title this weekend. He’s been incredible in the last half of the season but has been even better during the FedEx Cup playoffs.

In his last nine starts, McIlroy has gained at least eight strokes to the field. He’ll start just three shots behind the lead and will have another good chance to overtake Scheffler. McIlroy at East Lake is unmatched, gaining 1.44 strokes per round over 36 rounds.

Given how he’s played over the last few weeks, McIlroy is setting up for his fourth FedEx Cup win this weekend.

Sungjae Im Without Starting Strokes(+2000)

Many Golf Digest analysts are backing Sungjae Im this weekend. Pat Mayo from DraftKings, Stephen Hennessey, and Christopher Powers at Golf Digest are all backing Im.

Im is finally heating back up and after a successful weekend at Olympia Fields, he’ll be one of the players to watch. Im finished as the runner-up last year despite starting 4-under and six shots behind the lead.

Last week, he gained more than seven strokes on the weekend at the BMW Championship. With Im’s ball-striking ability and his history at East Lake, he’ll have a good chance to win the 72-hole cumulative event.

Russell Henley Without Starting Strokes (+2200)

Andy Lack of RickRunGood.com is taking Russell Henley this weekend. Henley is a strong candidate after putting together his third top-10 finish in a row at the BMW Championship.

He finished second in an elite field in strokes-gained/tee-to-green, just behind Scheffler. He’s a Georgia alumnus and will travel to East Lake, where the course fits his game really well.

