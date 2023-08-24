The 2023 Tour Championship is finally here and there will be a lot of action happening all weekend.

Exclusively for the Tour Championship, the best online sportsbooks are offering odds for the outright winner, 72-hole stroke play winner, and odds without No.1 ranked FedEx Cup points leader Scottie Scheffler.

There will be a $75 million purse on the line and there are some great picks worth considering to win the Tour Championship.

Given that only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup rankings will be competing this weekend, the Tour Championship has great longshot and sleeper picks. With the staggered start, the odds will be even longer. There are great candidates at East Lake including Max Homa (+3500), Lucas Glover (+5000), and Brian Harman (+8000).

Below, we’ll go over the top Tour Championship 2023 longshot bets.

Max Homa With Starting Strokes (+3500)

Max Homa will be starting six strokes back from the lead, however, he’ll have four rounds to make it up. It’s definitely achievable, especially after watching Viktor Hovland make up a seven-shot deficit last week in just two rounds.

Homa has the ability to card low rounds and he has a strong history at this golf course. He’s very dangerous and has nothing to lose in this format. Last year at East Lake, Homa shot a second-round 62 and backed it up with two 66s to finish just four shots back of Rory for a solo third after four rounds.

Lucas Glover Without Starting Strokes (+5000)

After his two consecutive wins at the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, Glover had a tough week at the BMW Championship. After a poor putting weekend, his odds are now double in a smaller field heading into East Lake.

Despite the rough finish, Glover was still able to gain four strokes on approach last week and will be heading to East Lake which suits his game better.

Brian Harman With Starting Strokes (+8000)

It’s been a great season for Brian Harman and his recent form shows he can play at any type of golf course right now. He’s earned five top-12 finishes in his last six starts including his Open Championship win.

He’ll start four under which is six shots behind the lead but he has the ability to fly up the leaderboard. His game has been absolutely on point and East Lake is just what he’s looking for to get back on track.

