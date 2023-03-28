NASCAR

Toyota Owners 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best NASCAR Bets

Jeff Hawkins
brad deselowski car in garage (1)

Tempers went into overdrive during the three overtime periods last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas road course. Race winner Tyler Reddick and William Byron respectfully battled for the lead throughout much of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The respect ended once the event entered OT, however. 

In the end, Daniel Suarez went after Alex Bowman, but probably should have pulled Ross Chastain aside, too. Suarez could face a suspension from NASCAR’s disciplinary team. Kyle Busch targeted Chastain, but what’s new there? Will the tempers remain flared at Richmond Raceway? 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the seventh event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. 

2023 Toyota Owners 400 Storylines 

  • Will 23XI Racing stick with a struggling Bubba Wallace or will he be “replaced” as he suggested after making another “rookie” mistake? 
  • AJ Allmendinger has a reputation for being competitive at road courses. At COTA, he was not, departing the windy and hilly track following a Lap 60 crash. After a 34th-place finish, Allmendinger will be looking to rebound at the short track at Richmond. 
  • Brad Keselowski’s frustration is growing. With multiple spin-outs at COTA, Keselowski was again not competitive, parking his machine after 56 laps because of engine problems. Will he pull a Richmond surprise? He won there in September 2020.

Toyota Owners 400 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks: 

NASCAR Drivers Toyota Owners 400 Odds Play
William Byron +450 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +550 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +650 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +750 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +900 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1100 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1600 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1600 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +1800 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2800 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +3500 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +3500 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +5000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +5000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +5000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +8000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +8000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +10000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +13000 BetOnline logo
Chandler Smith +20000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +25000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +25000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +40000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +40000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Toyota Owners 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: 

William Byron (+450) 

With two wins and three top-five finishes, Byron is proving to be the series’ most consistent pilot this season. He battled Tyler Reddick for the lead for much of Sunday’s event at COTA, leading for 28 laps. But during the final OT, he fell back to P5. Expect him to run with the lead pack again at Richmond.  

Bet on William Byron +450 at BetOnline
 

Martin Truex Jr. (+1100) 

In his past five appearances at Richmond, Truex paces the circuit with one win, four top-fives and five top-10s. Winless since the 2021 fall race at Richmond, Truex could be at the right place to end his skid. 

Bet on Martin Truex Jr. +1100 at BetOnline

Tyler Reddick (+1800) 

After capturing his first checkered flag with his new team at COTA, Reddick should be more relaxed with a playoff bid clinched. He will need to stay composed at Richmond, a track he has failed to record a top-10 finish during his past five appearances. Confidence cannot be overstated.  

Bet on Tyler Reddick +1800 at BetOnline
  

Topics  
NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
