Tempers went into overdrive during the three overtime periods last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas road course. Race winner Tyler Reddick and William Byron respectfully battled for the lead throughout much of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The respect ended once the event entered OT, however.
In the end, Daniel Suarez went after Alex Bowman, but probably should have pulled Ross Chastain aside, too. Suarez could face a suspension from NASCAR’s disciplinary team. Kyle Busch targeted Chastain, but what’s new there? Will the tempers remain flared at Richmond Raceway?
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the seventh event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
A frustrating end to the day for Bubba Wallace at COTA. pic.twitter.com/ThLmO0Xhkg
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023
2023 Toyota Owners 400 Storylines
- Will 23XI Racing stick with a struggling Bubba Wallace or will he be “replaced” as he suggested after making another “rookie” mistake?
- AJ Allmendinger has a reputation for being competitive at road courses. At COTA, he was not, departing the windy and hilly track following a Lap 60 crash. After a 34th-place finish, Allmendinger will be looking to rebound at the short track at Richmond.
- Brad Keselowski’s frustration is growing. With multiple spin-outs at COTA, Keselowski was again not competitive, parking his machine after 56 laps because of engine problems. Will he pull a Richmond surprise? He won there in September 2020.
Wheeeeeeeeew, buddy 😳 These @COTA restarts are awesome. pic.twitter.com/nZjIJn48JJ
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023
Toyota Owners 400 Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:
|NASCAR Drivers
|Toyota Owners 400 Odds
|Play
|William Byron
|+450
|Kevin Harvick
|+550
|Kyle Larson
|+650
|Christopher Bell
|+750
|Denny Hamlin
|+900
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1100
|Kyle Busch
|+1200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1600
|Joey Logano
|+1600
|Tyler Reddick
|+1800
|Ross Chastain
|+1800
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|Brad Keselowski
|+2500
|Chris Buescher
|+2800
|Daniel Suarez
|+3500
|Josh Berry
|+3500
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|Bubba Wallace
|+5000
|Aric Almirola
|+5000
|Austin Dillon
|+8000
|Ty Gibbs
|+8000
|Austin Cindric
|+10000
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+10000
|Ryan Preece
|+13000
|Chandler Smith
|+20000
|Noah Gragson
|+25000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+30000
|Justin Haley
|+40000
|Harrison Burton
|+40000
*Odds current at time of publication
Enjoy 60 seconds of incredible racing between William Byron and Tyler Reddick. https://t.co/4W8hR2ochR pic.twitter.com/Z0mwT0lMYJ
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023
Toyota Owners 400 Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:
William Byron (+450)
With two wins and three top-five finishes, Byron is proving to be the series’ most consistent pilot this season. He battled Tyler Reddick for the lead for much of Sunday’s event at COTA, leading for 28 laps. But during the final OT, he fell back to P5. Expect him to run with the lead pack again at Richmond.
Martin Truex Jr. (+1100)
In his past five appearances at Richmond, Truex paces the circuit with one win, four top-fives and five top-10s. Winless since the 2021 fall race at Richmond, Truex could be at the right place to end his skid.
Tyler Reddick (+1800)
After capturing his first checkered flag with his new team at COTA, Reddick should be more relaxed with a playoff bid clinched. He will need to stay composed at Richmond, a track he has failed to record a top-10 finish during his past five appearances. Confidence cannot be overstated.