Tempers went into overdrive during the three overtime periods last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas road course. Race winner Tyler Reddick and William Byron respectfully battled for the lead throughout much of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The respect ended once the event entered OT, however.

In the end, Daniel Suarez went after Alex Bowman, but probably should have pulled Ross Chastain aside, too. Suarez could face a suspension from NASCAR’s disciplinary team. Kyle Busch targeted Chastain, but what’s new there? Will the tempers remain flared at Richmond Raceway?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the seventh event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

A frustrating end to the day for Bubba Wallace at COTA. pic.twitter.com/ThLmO0Xhkg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023

2023 Toyota Owners 400 Storylines

Will 23XI Racing stick with a struggling Bubba Wallace or will he be “replaced” as he suggested after making another “rookie” mistake?

AJ Allmendinger has a reputation for being competitive at road courses. At COTA, he was not, departing the windy and hilly track following a Lap 60 crash. After a 34 th -place finish, Allmendinger will be looking to rebound at the short track at Richmond.

Brad Keselowski’s frustration is growing. With multiple spin-outs at COTA, Keselowski was again not competitive, parking his machine after 56 laps because of engine problems. Will he pull a Richmond surprise? He won there in September 2020.

Toyota Owners 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the top drivers’ odds from one of the top online sportsbooks:

NASCAR Drivers Toyota Owners 400 Odds Play William Byron +450 Kevin Harvick +550 Kyle Larson +650 Christopher Bell +750 Denny Hamlin +900 Martin Truex Jr. +1100 Kyle Busch +1200 Ryan Blaney +1600 Joey Logano +1600 Tyler Reddick +1800 Ross Chastain +1800 Alex Bowman +1800 Brad Keselowski +2500 Chris Buescher +2800 Daniel Suarez +3500 Josh Berry +3500 Chase Briscoe +5000 Bubba Wallace +5000 Aric Almirola +5000 Austin Dillon +8000 Ty Gibbs +8000 Austin Cindric +10000 Erik Jones +10000 AJ Allmendinger +10000 Ryan Preece +13000 Chandler Smith +20000 Noah Gragson +25000 Michael McDowell +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 Justin Haley +40000 Harrison Burton +40000

Enjoy 60 seconds of incredible racing between William Byron and Tyler Reddick. https://t.co/4W8hR2ochR pic.twitter.com/Z0mwT0lMYJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023

Toyota Owners 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

William Byron (+450)

With two wins and three top-five finishes, Byron is proving to be the series’ most consistent pilot this season. He battled Tyler Reddick for the lead for much of Sunday’s event at COTA, leading for 28 laps. But during the final OT, he fell back to P5. Expect him to run with the lead pack again at Richmond.

Bet on William Byron +450 at BetOnline

Martin Truex Jr. (+1100)

In his past five appearances at Richmond, Truex paces the circuit with one win, four top-fives and five top-10s. Winless since the 2021 fall race at Richmond, Truex could be at the right place to end his skid.

Bet on Martin Truex Jr. +1100 at BetOnline

Tyler Reddick (+1800)

After capturing his first checkered flag with his new team at COTA, Reddick should be more relaxed with a playoff bid clinched. He will need to stay composed at Richmond, a track he has failed to record a top-10 finish during his past five appearances. Confidence cannot be overstated.

Bet on Tyler Reddick +1800 at BetOnline