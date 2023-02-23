Trae Young Next Team Odds: Could Young Join Doncic in Dallas?

The Atlanta Hawks just fired Nate McMillian but could the storm still be brewing for All-Star point guard Trey Young?

Trae Young Potential Trade

Young has reportedly been unhappy in Atlanta and moving onto another head coach might not be enough to fix the problem.

According to NBA sources, Young is looking to win. After moving in the right direction in 2021 and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks have been one of the league’s biggest disappointments. They followed that trip up with an underwhelming 43-39 record in 2021-2022 and will come out of the All-Star Break clinging to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

It’s clear the Hawks are still learning how to play together after adding Dejounte Murray to the roster. However, Young might not want to stick around to find out how it all turns out. He signed a five year maximum rookie extension last summer, which includes a 2025 early termination option.

If Atlanta believes that Young could exercise his option, the Hawks could decide to move on from their star point guard before they are unable to get anything in return.

Trae Young Next Team Odds

Even though the trade deadline is over, the best NBA betting sites are offering odds for Trae Young’s next team. After a rocky start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, Young may force his way out of Atlanta if the Hawks continue spiraling out of control.

It’s not everyday a 24-year-old All-Star becomes available and there are many teams that will be in the hunt if Young decides to leave Atlanta.

The Miami Heat have the best odds to land Young at +400 odds. The Heat may be a great home for Young with his tenacity to win paired with the Miami culture.

The Chicago Bulls are also a possibility after the disaster with Lonzo Ball. The Bulls are in need of a point guard to revive their offense. According to the best online sportsbooks, Young has +500 odds to land in Chicago.

The Dallas Mavericks (+600), LA Clippers (+700), and LA Lakers (+700) round out the top five to land Trae Young.

Check out Trae Young next team odds from BetOnline below.