Trae Young Remains Committed to the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has no desire to leave the Atlanta Hawks per Chris Haynes. Haynes recently appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and talked about Young’s future with the organization.

“(Young) said he’s in a good spot,” Haynes said. “He said he knew there was going to be speculation once the Hawks went to a younger core. Had the number one pick, he knew there was going to be speculation about his future. He said he bought in; he took the number one pick. Brought him to his hometown in Oklahoma to show him around and spend some time with him right after he was drafted to get him engaged. So, he’s somebody who, again, just told me a week, a week-and-a-half ago, that he’s down with the process. He wants to see this Atlanta Hawks squad turn the corner and he wants to be a pivotal part in that.”

The point guard still has two seasons remaining on his current contract. Young has become a fan-favorite with the Hawks and has developed into one of the most electrifying point guards in the Association.

Trae Young Has No Desire to Leave Atlanta

Trae Young’s Career Thus Far With the Hawks

While the Hawks have been stuck in the Play-In picture the last couple of seasons, Trae Young has still been one of the best guards to watch night after night. Throughout his seven seasons, Young has averaged 25.3 points, 9.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He has also shot 35.2 percent from three-point range on 7.5 attempts from beyond the arc per contest. Young is also a four-time All-Star and just became this year’s Assists Champion leading the Association in assists per game (11.6). Considering this, one cannot deny the offensive impact Trae Young has for the Atlanta Hawks.

Can the Hawks Build a Contender?

While Trae Young is the star of the team, Atlanta does have some key pieces to build around for the future. Dyson Daniels is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate and also ended the regular season as the betting favorite for Most Improved Player of the Year. Zaccharie Risacher may have struggled at times as a rookie. However, the first overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft could eventually develop into a quality rotational player. Jalen Johnson has also shown flashes of greatness. He averaged a double-double this season with numbers of 18.9 points and 10.0 total rebounds per game. The Hawks may not be in playoff position as of now. However, if developed correctly, some of this young talent could eventually pay off for the Hawks organization.