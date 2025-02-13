Featured

Trae Young to Replace Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA All-Star Game

Mathew Huff
NBA 3-Point Contest - Trae Young

Atlanta’s Trae Young will finally get an All-Star nod. The Atlanta Hawks star will replace Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, California. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar was set to play for Charles Barkley’s All-Star squad. It would have been Giannis’ eighth All-Star appearance. However, he is dealing with a calf strain and will sideline the one-time champion for the event. Now, Trae Young will get an opportunity to showcase his offensive talents on one of the biggest stages in all of sports. Many NBA peers felt he was snubbed when the All-Stars were first announced. This will be Young’s fourth All-Star Game selection in his seven-year career. 

Trae Young Named All-Star Replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Upcoming NBA All-Star Game 

Trae Young’s Season 

Young is having a terrific campaign yet again. He is once again showcasing why he is one of the best offensive talents the Association has ever seen. When he gets hot, Young is one of the most lethal three-point shooters in the NBA. On the year, he is averaging 23.5 points, a league-best 11.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is also shooting 85.7 from the free-throw line. Moreover, the Hawks All-Star is tallying an assist percentage of 46.6 percent, an offensive win-share total of 2.1, and a usage rate of 29.0 percent. Trae Young is one of the most lethal offensive threats in the league and his play should translate well to the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo Putting Together Another MVP-Like Campaign 

The Greek Freak is having another season for the ages. He has led the Bucks to a record of 28-24 which is good enough for fifth place in the Eastern Conference as of February 12th, 2025. On the season, Antetokounmpo is tallying 31.8 points, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 12.2 total rebounds per game. He is also averaging a field goal percentage of 60.8 percent.

On top of this,  the Greek Freak is also averaging a player efficiency rating of 29.9, a true shooting percentage of 62.0 percent, and a box plus/minus rating of +8.1. Antetokounmpo’s NBA resume is already historical and comparable to some of the greats. As fun as it would have been to see him participate in the All-Star Game, he is too important to the Milwaukee Bucks to risk aggravating an injury in an exhibition matchup. Even in year 12, Giannis is showing that he is more than capable of leading a team and keeping them in championship contention.

Topics  
Bucks Featured Hawks NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
