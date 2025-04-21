Trae Young Trade Rumors Swirl After Hawks Miss Playoffs Again

For the second consecutive season, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves on the outside looking in after a play-in tournament exit, this time at the hands of the Miami Heat. Despite Trae Young’s 29-point, 11-assist effort, the Hawks’ season ended with more questions than answers, particularly about the future of their franchise point guard. Young, who has been the face of the organization since his arrival, openly called the season a “failure,” and the franchise now faces the difficult decision of whether to build around him or pivot to a new era.

#Hawks Trae Young: “Not making the playoffs is a failure for me…I feel like we had a good enough group to make it and compete” pic.twitter.com/Kh1FiDjNri — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) April 19, 2025

Young’s contract situation only adds to the intrigue. He is eligible for a four-year, $229 million extension this offseason, but could also become an unrestricted free agent in 2026 if he declines his $49 million player option. With Atlanta’s ownership showing reluctance to pay the luxury tax and the team’s recent struggles on both ends of the floor, the possibility of a blockbuster trade is real—and perhaps inevitable.

Potential Landing Spots for Trae Young

If the Hawks decide to move on from Young, several teams are positioned to make a run at the All-Star point guard. Here are some of the most logical destinations:

Orlando Magic

The Magic are flush with young talent in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but their offense has been among the league’s worst. Orlando finished 26th in points per 100 possessions, and Young’s elite pick-and-roll playmaking and deep shooting could instantly transform their attack. The Magic have the contracts and draft capital to make a competitive offer without sacrificing their core, making them arguably the most natural fit.

The Magic are close. They’ve got size. Defense. Versatility. But they don’t have Trae Young. They need a closer. A true point guard. Someone who controls the game when it matters most. Trae does that. He creates shots out of nothing. Breaks down defenses. Finds open… pic.twitter.com/gt3rsY8ibA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 16, 2025

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn is entering the offseason with significant cap space and a need for a dynamic playmaker. With only Nicolas Claxton and Cameron Johnson on sizable contracts for 2025-26, the Nets could absorb Young’s salary while building around him and their young core. Young would supercharge their offense and provide a clear direction for a franchise in search of an identity.

Miami Heat

After trading Jimmy Butler, the Heat are searching for a new offensive engine. Miami’s offense has sputtered in 2025, and Young’s ability to create for himself and others would pair well with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has a history of maximizing guards, and Young’s playmaking could add a new dimension to Miami’s attack.

San Antonio Spurs

While the Spurs recently added De’Aaron Fox, pairing Young with Victor Wembanyama remains an intriguing, if unlikely, scenario. Young’s passing could elevate Wembanyama’s offensive game, but defensive concerns and roster fit make this a long shot.

What’s Next for Atlanta and Young?

The Hawks are at a franchise-defining crossroads. With a promising young supporting cast and multiple first-round picks, Atlanta could opt for a full rebuild, cashing in on Young’s value while resetting the roster. Alternatively, they could double down, hoping Young’s prime years can still yield playoff success. For Young, the desire to win now is clear, and if Atlanta can’t provide that, a trade may be best for both sides.

As the offseason unfolds, expect Trae Young’s name to dominate headlines. Whether he stays or goes, his future will shape not only the Hawks’ trajectory but also the landscape of the NBA’s point guard hierarchy.