Travelers Championship- Odds, Predictions, and Expert Golf Picks

The 2022 Travelers Championship will tee off from TPC Riverside Highlanders this weekend. Below, we’ll go over the Travelers Championship 2022 odds, predictions, and give away our expert golf picks this weekend for the action from Cromwell, Connecticut.

The PGA Tour returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2022 Travelers Championship. After an exciting finish at the 2022 US Open, there will be a strong field at TPC River Highlands, headlined by four of the six-top ranked players in the world and the top-four golfers in the FedEx Cup standings.

The 6,841-yard Pete Dye Course is one of the favorites on the PGA Tour. It’s a ball striker’s paradise with short par 4s and easy scoring par 5s, so expect some low scores on the leaderboard this weekend. After a T5 finish at the US Open, Rory McIlroy leads the field with the best odds to win the Travelers Championship at +880. Meanwhile, No.1 player in the world Scottie Scheffler is fresh off a T2 finish at the US Open and enters with +1000 Travelers Championship odds.

US Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch Travelers Championship 2022

🏌 Golf Event: Travelers Championship 2022

Travelers Championship 2022 📅 Travelers Championship 2022 Date: Thursday, June 21, 2022

Thursday, June 21, 2022 🏆 Travelers Championship 2021 Winner: Harris English

Harris English 🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:45 am ET

6:45 am ET 💰 Travelers Championship Purse: $8,300,000

$8,300,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS

Golf Channel | CBS ⛳ Golf Course: TPC River Highlands | Cromwell, Connecticut

TPC River Highlands | Cromwell, Connecticut 🎲 Travelers Championship Odds: Rory McIlroy +880 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Justin Thomas +1000

Travelers Championship 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Travelers Championship 2022

One of the shortest courses on the PGA Tour, TPC River Highlands is one of the easier stops for players in the field. The 6,900-yard course was the site of the famous eight-hole playoff between Harris English and Kramer Hickok. A par 70, TPC River Highlands has been taken advantage of by shorter hitters in the past decade.

Besides Bubba Watson, who has won there three times, Jordan Spieth, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Streelman are among the golfers in the field that have won the trophy.

Looking to get over his US Open hangover, McIlroy is favored at the best golf betting sites are +880 odds. Meanwhile, Scheffler and Justin Thomas are priced at +1000 odds to win the 2022 Travelers Championship.

Check out the chart below for the best Travelers Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites in the US.

Travelers Championship Golfers Travelers Championship Odds Play Rory McIlroy +880 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Justin Thomasr +1000 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Xander Schauffele +1600 Sam Burns +1800 Jordan Spieth +2000 Joaquin Niemann +2200 Keegan Bradley +2500 Tony Finau +2600 Sungjae Im +2800 Davis Riley +3000 Brooks Koepka +3500 Aaron Wise +3500 Mito Pereira +3500 Seamus Power +4000 Brian Harman +4000 Tommy Fleetwood +4500 Marc Leishman +4500 Harold Varner III +5000 Jason Day +5000 Denny McCarthy +5000 Webb Simpson +6000 Brendon Todd +6000 Brendan Steele +6000

Travelers Championship Picks | 2022 Travelers Championship Predictions

Despite getting criticized for his major appearances in the last few years, Patrick Cantlay is one of the best on the tour in non-major tournaments.

Cantlay finished in the top 15 in last week’s US Open, marking his 10th top-15 finish in his last 14 starts. In this stretch, Cantlay has two wins, two seconds, and fourth-place finishes. It’ll be his fourth time playing at TPC River Highlands and in only three starts there, he’s never finished outside the top-15.

On Pete Dye courses, Cantlay is first in the field in strokes gained per round. He also excels on bentgrass and will be the one to watch this weekend at the Travelers Championship.

Take Patrick Cantlay to win the 2022 Travelers Championship at +1200.

Click on the button below to place your free golf bets for the 2022 Travelers Championship at BetOnline.