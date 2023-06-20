Golf News and Rumors

Travelers Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Travelers Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour will travel across the country to TPC River Highlands for the 2023 Travelers Championship on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023. Find the 2023 Travelers Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

After an exciting finish in the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour continues with an elevated event at the Travelers Championship.

Last week, Wyndham Clark won the Claret Jug but there will be just as much money on the line this week at TPC River Highlands. With $20 million on the line, the 2023 Travelers Championship will bring out one of the most competitive fields of the year, including the top nine golfers in the world, along with Clark, last week’s U.S. Open winner.

The early market has Scottie Scheffler as the overwhelming favorite at +600 odds. His numbers have been historic and he seems bound to win another event this summer after scoring five top-five finishes.

Closely behind him, John Rahm sits at +1100 odds while Patrick Cantlay (+1100), Rory McIlroy (+1200), and Xander Schauffele (+1400) rounds out the top contenders in Connecticut this week.

Scroll below for Travelers Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Travelers Championship 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

How to Watch the Travelers Championship 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Travelers Championship 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • 🏆 Travelers Championship 2022 Winner: Xander Schauffele
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Travelers Championship Purse: $20,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: TPC River Highlands | Cromwell, Connecticut
  • 🎲 Travelers Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +600 | Jon Rahm +1100 | Patrick Cantlay +1100 | Rory McIlroy +1200 | Xander Schauffele +1400

Travelers Championship 2023 Odds

It’s going to be another exciting weekend of golf.

The world’s best golfers will be on display again this weekend at one of the last elevated events of the season.

The PGA Tour heads back to the iconic TPC River Highlands, which was redesigned by Bobby Weed in 1989.

The course features bentgrass fairways and green, and bluegrass fescue rough.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite heading into the weekend at +600 as he looks for his third win of the season.

Jon Rahm (+1100), Patrick Cantlay (+1100), Rory McIlroy (+1200), and Xander Schauffele (+1400) are next on the Travelers Championship odds board.

Meanwhile, U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark owns +5000 odds to win the Travelers Championship after edging out McIlroy to win his first major championship. Over the last year, Clark has watched his Official World Golf Ranking improve by 300 spots, going from 313th in May 2022 to 13th heading into this week’s tournament.

Check out the complete Travelers Championship 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Travelers Championship Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +600 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1100 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1100 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +1400 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +2800 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +2800 BetOnline logo
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 BetOnline logo
Russell Henley +3500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +4000 BetOnline logo
Rickie Fowler +4000 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +4500 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +4500 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +5000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +5000 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +5000 BetOnline logo
Wyndham Clark +5000 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +5000 BetOnline logo
Si Woo Kim +5000 BetOnline logo
Sahith Theegala +5500 BetOnline logo
Harris English +6000 BetOnline logo

Travelers Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

With a strong field in action at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, there aren’t many surprises on our card this week.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Travelers Championship below.

Patrick Cantlay (+1100)

After his T14 finish at the U.S. Open, Cantlay is trending in the right direction and is suddenly a threat to win every weekend. Now, he heads back to a familiar course, where he’s played very well throughout his career.

Cantlay put his name on the map at the age of 19 at TPC River Highlands.
He always plays well at this course, holding on to one of the best records and posting five consecutive top 15s here. He hasn’t won an event since last summer but it’s only a matter of time before he wins and this looks like a perfect spot for that to happen.

Bet on Patrick Cantlay (+1100)

Scottie Scheffler(+600)

Continuing his historic tee-to-green streak, Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player on the Tour this year. He’s been consistent all season despite struggling with this putter. Scheffler hasn’t finished outside the top five since the RBC Heritage in April.

The 26-year-old soon to be 27-year-old, has finished in the top five in five straight events. including a T2 at the PGA Championship and solo third place at the U.S. Open. With only a few more elevated events left on the schedule, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Scheffler walks away with yet another lucrative purse for the third time this year.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler(+600)

Xander Schauffele (+1400)

The 2022 defending champion Xander Schauffele was so close to winning his first major championship of the year. Schauffele had a hot start in round 1 tying the U.S. Open record with 62. He hovered near the top of the leaderboard but had a tough final round finishing +2 on the day, leaving him to finish in the top 10.

Schauffele has yet to miss a cut this year and is still looking for his first win of the season. He’s on the brink of a win with nine top-10 finishes and runner-up this year. With the fifth-longest odds, he has good value heading into the weekend. He holds on to three top-20 finishes in three starts in Cromwell. Look for another elite weekend from him.

Bet on Xander Schauffele (+1400)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Travelers Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 140%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Travelers Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 140%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  24s
Golf News and Rumors
Los Angeles Country Club Made Less Than 20% Of U.S. Open Tickets Available To The Public
Los Angeles Country Club Made Less Than 20% Of U.S. Open Tickets Available To The Public
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20min
Golf News and Rumors
golf championships
Who Are the Top Five Active PGA Tour/LIV Golfers Yet to Win a Major Championship?
Author image David Evans  •  7h
Golf News and Rumors
Wyndham Clark Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler And Wyndham Clark Show That Character And Class Eclipse Golf
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_19120941 (1)
Live Updates For Fourth Round Of 2023 United States Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Sam Bennett
New PGA Pro Sam Bennett Uses Old School Techniques, Makes U.S. Open Cut
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters
Tiger Woods To Miss The Open Championship At Royal Liverpool
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top