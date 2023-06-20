The PGA Tour will travel across the country to TPC River Highlands for the 2023 Travelers Championship on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023. Find the 2023 Travelers Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

After an exciting finish in the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour continues with an elevated event at the Travelers Championship.

Last week, Wyndham Clark won the Claret Jug but there will be just as much money on the line this week at TPC River Highlands. With $20 million on the line, the 2023 Travelers Championship will bring out one of the most competitive fields of the year, including the top nine golfers in the world, along with Clark, last week’s U.S. Open winner.

The early market has Scottie Scheffler as the overwhelming favorite at +600 odds. His numbers have been historic and he seems bound to win another event this summer after scoring five top-five finishes.

Closely behind him, John Rahm sits at +1100 odds while Patrick Cantlay (+1100), Rory McIlroy (+1200), and Xander Schauffele (+1400) rounds out the top contenders in Connecticut this week.

Scroll below for Travelers Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the Travelers Championship 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Travelers Championship 2023

Travelers Championship 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 🏆 Travelers Championship 2022 Winner: Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Travelers Championship Purse: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: TPC River Highlands | Cromwell, Connecticut

TPC River Highlands | Cromwell, Connecticut 🎲 Travelers Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +600 | Jon Rahm +1100 | Patrick Cantlay +1100 | Rory McIlroy +1200 | Xander Schauffele +1400

Travelers Championship 2023 Odds

It’s going to be another exciting weekend of golf.

The world’s best golfers will be on display again this weekend at one of the last elevated events of the season.

The PGA Tour heads back to the iconic TPC River Highlands, which was redesigned by Bobby Weed in 1989.

The course features bentgrass fairways and green, and bluegrass fescue rough.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite heading into the weekend at +600 as he looks for his third win of the season.

Jon Rahm (+1100), Patrick Cantlay (+1100), Rory McIlroy (+1200), and Xander Schauffele (+1400) are next on the Travelers Championship odds board.

Meanwhile, U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark owns +5000 odds to win the Travelers Championship after edging out McIlroy to win his first major championship. Over the last year, Clark has watched his Official World Golf Ranking improve by 300 spots, going from 313th in May 2022 to 13th heading into this week’s tournament.

Check out the complete Travelers Championship 2023 odds from BetOnline below.



Golfers Travelers Championship Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +600 Jon Rahm +1100 Patrick Cantlay +1100 Rory McIlroy +1200 Xander Schauffele +1400 Viktor Hovland +2000 Collin Morikawa +2500 Tony Finau +2800 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 Russell Henley +3500 Max Homa +4000 Rickie Fowler +4000 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Tom Kim +4500 Justin Thomas +5000 Cameron Young +5000 Jason Day +5000 Wyndham Clark +5000 Sungjae Im +5000 Si Woo Kim +5000 Sahith Theegala +5500 Harris English +6000

Travelers Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

With a strong field in action at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, there aren’t many surprises on our card this week.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Travelers Championship below.

Patrick Cantlay (+1100)

After his T14 finish at the U.S. Open, Cantlay is trending in the right direction and is suddenly a threat to win every weekend. Now, he heads back to a familiar course, where he’s played very well throughout his career.

Cantlay put his name on the map at the age of 19 at TPC River Highlands.

He always plays well at this course, holding on to one of the best records and posting five consecutive top 15s here. He hasn’t won an event since last summer but it’s only a matter of time before he wins and this looks like a perfect spot for that to happen.

Scottie Scheffler(+600)

Continuing his historic tee-to-green streak, Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player on the Tour this year. He’s been consistent all season despite struggling with this putter. Scheffler hasn’t finished outside the top five since the RBC Heritage in April.

The 26-year-old soon to be 27-year-old, has finished in the top five in five straight events. including a T2 at the PGA Championship and solo third place at the U.S. Open. With only a few more elevated events left on the schedule, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Scheffler walks away with yet another lucrative purse for the third time this year.

Xander Schauffele (+1400)

The 2022 defending champion Xander Schauffele was so close to winning his first major championship of the year. Schauffele had a hot start in round 1 tying the U.S. Open record with 62. He hovered near the top of the leaderboard but had a tough final round finishing +2 on the day, leaving him to finish in the top 10.

Schauffele has yet to miss a cut this year and is still looking for his first win of the season. He’s on the brink of a win with nine top-10 finishes and runner-up this year. With the fifth-longest odds, he has good value heading into the weekend. He holds on to three top-20 finishes in three starts in Cromwell. Look for another elite weekend from him.

