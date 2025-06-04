NFL News and Rumors

Travis Hunter Is One Of Six 2025 First-Round Picks Who Remains Unsigned

Travis Hunter runs a route for the Jaguars.

Six first-round picks from the 2025 NFL Draft remained unsigned. One of those players is Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter.

Travis Hunter Playing Multiple Positions Poses Interesting Dilemma

The Jaguars believe they have a special player in Hunter. The 2024 Heisman Trophy player excelled on both sides of the ball in college and plans to do the same at the professional level.

The Jaguars paid a high price to move up to draft Hunter. Jacksonville traded the No. 5 pick, a 2025 second-round pick (No. 36), a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 200).

The Jaguars have big plans for Hunter. However, the Colorado standout remains unsigned.

As the No. 2 pick, Hunter’s contract will be a four-year deal worth $46,649,104. The deal includes a fifth-year option, something that applies to all first-round picks.

Why is Hunter the lone top-10 pick without a signed contract? Hunter’s agents and the team are likely going over clauses and incentives that could impact his future pay base.

Hunter will certainly earn a hefty figure through the performance-based pay system, which gives out bonuses in the offseason based on playing time. Hunter’s bonus will include his offensive and defensive snaps.

Who Else Remains Unsigned?

After the signing of New England Patriots offensive lineman Will Campbell, six 2025 first-round picks remain unsigned.

This includes:

  • No. 2 Jacksonville Jaguars – WR/DB Travis Hunter
  • No. 16 Arizona Cardinals – Walter Nolen
  • No. 17 Cincinnati Bengals – Shemar Stewart
  • No. 20 Denver Broncos – Jahdae Barron
  • No. 30 Buffalo Bills – Maxwell Hairston
  • No. 31 Philadelphia Eagles – Jihaad Campbell

Every first-round pick will have a four-year contract with a fifth-year option.

Jaguars NFL News and Rumors
