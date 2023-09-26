NFL News and Rumors

Travis Kelce Instagram Followers Jump By 250k, Jersey Sales Up 400% After Dating Taylor Swift

Gia Nguyen
The biggest news broke this weekend when Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Swift was pictured sitting in the suites, dressed in Chiefs’ colors, and was even photographed beside rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s mom.

Kelce and Swift absolutely blew up the internet, as both fans and the NFL stars began piecing their relationship together. Even some of the most prominent NFL coaches like Andy Reid and Bill Belichick have weighed in on their relationship.

While both parties have not confirmed their relationship status, Kelce was spotted leaving with the pop star after the game. Since news dropped of their relationship, Kelce’s popularity on the internet has sky-rocketed. Not only has Kelce become one of the most popular players in the NFL, but he has also jumped into the top 5 in NFL jersey sales.

Travis Kelce’s Instagram Followers Increase 250K Since Taylor Swift News

Earlier this year on an episode of his podcast, New Heights, Kelce revealed that he had intentions of trying to connect with Swift. Fans went into an absolute frenzy and the rumors have only grown since and have made Kelce super popular on the internet.

In the last week, Kelce has gained over 250,000 on Instagram. After Swift was spotted at the game on Sunday, he received an additional 80,000 followers alone. Kelce has gained more followers from dating Swift than he did from both of his Super Bowl victories combined.

His Instagram and social media followers have increased by over nine percent since rumors of the couple broke. Now, his podcast is expected to receive a lot of attention, as Swifties tune in for more relationship gossip around the singer-songwriter, especially after Swift was in Kelce’s press box beside his mom.

Travis Kelce Benefits From Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

It seems like Taylor Swift fans approve of her new relationship with the Chiefs tight end.

Since Swift was spotted at the Chiefs game, Kelce has received a lot of attention, and for good reason. Not only has his Instagram grown over 250K followers but his merchandise sales have increased by a wide margin.

Kelce’s merchandise sales are up 400 percent in just one day, according to Fanatics.

The Chiefs’ tight end now owns one of the top-five-selling jerseys in the NFL, behind only Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, and Micah Parsons.

NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
