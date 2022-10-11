NFL News and Rumors

Travis Kelce Makes History As Chiefs Complete Wild Comeback

Kyle Curran
Travis Kelce became the first player ever to catch four touchdown passes in ‘Monday Night Football’, as the Kansas City Chiefs came from 17-0 down to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. 

However, it was all with help from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who found the tight end with two passes of one yard, and a four and and eight-yard throw, and Kelce ended the game with seven catches for 25 yards.

The Chiefs improved their good run against the Raiders winning their ninth game in their last 10 meetings.

Down 17-0, the Chiefs finally struck blood late in the second quarter, when Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone for his first touchdown.

After both sides converted field goals before the half-time break, Kansas City were up and running in the third quarter, scoring two more touchdowns while keeping the Raiders scoreless for the entire third quarter.

The fourth quarter was the tightest the game had been, and Kelce got his fourth TD to push the Chiefs’ lead to seven. In the end it was too late for the Raiders to come back and it ended 30-29.

In the wake of the defeat, there was more trouble for the Raiders as Devante Adams appeared to push a cameraman to the ground when leaving the field.

 

NFL News and Rumors
