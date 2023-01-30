Travis Kelce Moves Into 2nd All-Time In Postseason Yards

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL’s most successful franchises for the last half-decade. They have made numerous deep postseason runs, and have participated in the AFC Championship every year since 2018. With all of that success comes impressive playoff numbers, and tight end Travis Kelce has been tearing through the receiving record books.

He entered Sunday’s game in a tie with Rob Gronkowski for third-place on the all-time postseason receiving yards list with 1,389. Kelce had 7 catches for 78 yards in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals, which also helped him surpass Gronkowski’s former teammate Julian Edelman on the list.

Kelce’s Impressive Run

The amount of games that Kelce has done it in is impressive. He has played in just 17 postseason contests, compared to the 19 that it took Edelman, and the 22 for Gronkowski. Kelce averages over 86 yards per playoff game in his career, which is a far higher number than any of the other players that surround him on the receiving yards list.

Travis Kelce has a long, long way to go if he wants to be number one, however. A guy by the name of Jerry Rice has the all-time mark of 2,245 career postseason receiving yards, and it will take some serious work if anyone hopes to catch him.

Could he catch Jerry Rice? Unlikely.

Even if Kelce racks up 100 yards in the Super Bowl, he’ll still be nearly 700 yards away from Rice in the top spot. If he were to keep up his 86 yards per game average, then he would need to play in roughly eight more postseason contests. While he is still a dominant force at his position, Kelce will turn 34 years old during next season, and putting up the same kind of numbers that he did as a younger player could prove to be difficult.

The only other active player with over 1,000 career receiving yards is Kelce’s former teammate Tyreek Hill, who is the most immediate threat to both Rice and Kelce’s numbers. Hill has 1,150 yards, and Devante Adams is behind him with 910. By comparison, the Eagles entire wide receiver room has 585 career postseason yards combined, including AJ Brown’s 339.

Travis Kelce can break another tie with Gronkowski in the Super Bowl. The two tight ends are tied for second-most postseason touchdown receptions with 15 apiece, and there is a good chance that Mahomes finds his favorite target for a score next Sunday. Rice leads the way in that category as well with 22 touchdowns.