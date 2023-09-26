It seems like everyone is trying to ride the wave from the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumors. On Sunday, Taylor Swift was present at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the internet went crazy.

Ahead of the game, Kelce was photographed wearing a denim outfit from KidSuper Studios. The denim jacket and pants were white and blue sporting a cool design on the jacket.

When news broke that Taylor Swift attended the game, the company changed the outfit name from “Bedroom Painting” to “1989 Bedroom Painting”. The smart name change led to millions and millions of impressions on Twitter.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Drive Dating Rumors

While neither party has confirmed that they are dating, there’s a pretty strong case that the two stars are in a relationship.

Not only was Swift cheering on the Chiefs from Kelce’s box beside his mom but they two were spotted together after the game walking outside the stadium. It’s an epic love story and Taylor Swift fans are here for it.

Kelce put himself out there and shot his shot with Swift. The move has seemingly paid off. Suddenly, everyone is weighing in on Swift and Kelce, from his teammates to top NFL coaches and media personalities.

The media is going wild about the alleged couple and has been asking players and coaches their thoughts on the new duo.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joked about setting the pair up after the press conference.

Meanwhile, New England Patriots coach, Bill Belichick joked about how it was the biggest catch of Kelce’s storied career. Even teammate and friend Patrick Mahomes stated that he would like to meet the legendary pop star one day.

“Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.” Bill Belichick weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 🤣pic.twitter.com/23FIH8wS4A — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 25, 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Help Clothing Company Recieve Million of Impressions

Kelce and the Chiefs aren’t the only ones benefitting from the buzz.

The clothing company that was responsible for Kelce’s pregame fit earned a hefty profit from Swift and the Chiefs tight end after Kelce was spotted in a denim outfit after the game.

KidsSuper Studios, who made Kelce’s wardrobe, found out that Swift was at the game and changed the name of the outfit to associate it with the pair.

The jacket was originally listed as “Bedroom Painting” but was then changed to “1989 Bedroom Painting”. Swift fans went absolutely nuts when they thought Kelce planned to wear the outfit to hint at his new girlfriend.

The tactic made by KidsSuper Studios received millions and millions of impressions, likely boosting sales in the process.

NFL Betting Guides 2023