NFL News and Rumors

Travis Kelce Player Props: Best Super Bowl 2023 Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl Press Conference.

If Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the superhero, tight end Travis Kelce is the all-important sidekick. Kelce is Mahomes’s number-one target and will rely heavily on the All-Pro tight end on Sunday. If you would like to bet on Kelce in Super Bowl 2023, look at a few of his player props below.

Online sportsbooks, such as BetOnline, will offer plenty of bets for Super Bowl LVII.

How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Bet on Super Bowl 2023 at BetOnline

Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl 2023

The Chiefs remain the underdogs at +1.5 (-110). However, the moneyline continues to move. Early Saturday morning, the Chiefs’ moneyline was +105. As of Saturday afternoon, it’s +103. This line will continue to change up until the start of the game, so make sure to check BetOnline often for the latest odds.

Check out the full chart from BetOnline.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +103 -123 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5(-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-107) Under 51 (-113) BetOnline logo

Travis Kelce Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

Before analyzing Kelce’s props, let’s dive into his numbers from the past season.

Kelce thrived as Mahomes’s top target, winning the tight end triple crown as he led the position in catches (110), yards (1,338), and touchdowns (12).

In the playoffs, Kelce continued his monster-like pace with 21 receptions, 176 yards, and three touchdowns.

Behind Mahomes, Kelce is priority number one for pass catchers that the Philadelphia Eagles defense will try to stop. Expect a lot of double teams on Sunday. However, stopping Kelce is a lot easier said than done.

Below are some of Kelce’s props for Super Bowl LVII.

Travis Kelce Receptions – Over/Under 7.5

Travis Kelce Receptions Odds Play
Over 7.5 -124 BetOnline logo
Under 7.5 -106 BetOnline logo

Travis Kelce Touchdowns

Travis Kelce Touchdowns Odds Play
1+ -150 BetOnline logo
2+ +300 BetOnline logo
3+ +1500 BetOnline logo

Travis Kelce Best Prop Bet – Under 81.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards Odds Play
Over 81.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 81.5 -114 BetOnline logo

There is no denying Kelce’s talent. He is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. However, 81.5 yards is a high number, even for someone of Kelce’s stature.

Including the playoffs, Kelce ended up over 81.5 receiving yards nine times in 19 games. Since November 27, Kelce has only eclipsed 81.5 receiving yards in three of nine games.

Kelce is going up against a stout Eagles defense that ranked second in the NFL. Since December 4, only one receiver registered more than 81.5 receiving yards. CeeDee Lamb went for 120 yards on Christmas Eve.

Kelce should still catch over five passes and has a good chance of scoring a touchdown. But 81.5 will be a difficult benchmark to surpass, so the under is the play.

Bet on Travis Kelce Player Props at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl Press Conference.

Travis Kelce Player Props: Best Super Bowl 2023 Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  30min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
Pat McAfee Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Beats The Eagles
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  52min
NFL News and Rumors
Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll Shares His Plans For Watching Super Bowl 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl trenches (1)
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Ohio | OH Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick mahomes no trash talk (1)
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In New York | NY Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In New Jersey | NJ Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
staff predicts super bowl (1)
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In New Hampshire | NH Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  1h
More News
Arrow to top