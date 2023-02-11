Travis Kelce Player Props: Best Super Bowl 2023 Bets

If Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the superhero, tight end Travis Kelce is the all-important sidekick. Kelce is Mahomes’s number-one target and will rely heavily on the All-Pro tight end on Sunday. If you would like to bet on Kelce in Super Bowl 2023, look at a few of his player props below.

Online sportsbooks, such as BetOnline, will offer plenty of bets for Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs remain the underdogs at +1.5 (-110). However, the moneyline continues to move. Early Saturday morning, the Chiefs’ moneyline was +105. As of Saturday afternoon, it’s +103. This line will continue to change up until the start of the game, so make sure to check BetOnline often for the latest odds.

Travis Kelce Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

Before analyzing Kelce’s props, let’s dive into his numbers from the past season.

Kelce thrived as Mahomes’s top target, winning the tight end triple crown as he led the position in catches (110), yards (1,338), and touchdowns (12).

In the playoffs, Kelce continued his monster-like pace with 21 receptions, 176 yards, and three touchdowns.

Behind Mahomes, Kelce is priority number one for pass catchers that the Philadelphia Eagles defense will try to stop. Expect a lot of double teams on Sunday. However, stopping Kelce is a lot easier said than done.

Below are some of Kelce’s props for Super Bowl LVII.

Travis Kelce Receptions Odds Play Over 7.5 -124 Under 7.5 -106

Travis Kelce Best Prop Bet – Under 81.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 81.5 -114 Under 81.5 -114

There is no denying Kelce’s talent. He is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. However, 81.5 yards is a high number, even for someone of Kelce’s stature.

Including the playoffs, Kelce ended up over 81.5 receiving yards nine times in 19 games. Since November 27, Kelce has only eclipsed 81.5 receiving yards in three of nine games.

Kelce is going up against a stout Eagles defense that ranked second in the NFL. Since December 4, only one receiver registered more than 81.5 receiving yards. CeeDee Lamb went for 120 yards on Christmas Eve.

Kelce should still catch over five passes and has a good chance of scoring a touchdown. But 81.5 will be a difficult benchmark to surpass, so the under is the play.