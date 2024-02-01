Travis Kelce Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Travis Kelce is the best TE in the NFL and is one of the best Tight Ends in NFL history.

Kelce has tremendous chemistry with QB Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is capable of making passes and plays never seen before.

This season has been a down season for Kelce.

However, his play stepped up big time in the playoffs and he is in the Super Bowl once again with Mahomes.

He is leading the team in receptions and yards throughout the playoffs and had a huge game in the AFC Championship game against the Ravens.

In two impressive road playoff victories, Kelce helped lead the Chiefs to win in Buffalo in the Divisional round and win in Baltimore against a historically great defense in the AFC Championship game.

Below, we will take a look at Kelce’s Super Bowl projections, Super Bowl prop bets, and Super Bowl MVP odds.

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Projections

Travis Kelce is once again playing in another Super Bowl, despite this being a down season for him.

Kelce is the most talented TE in the league and is Patrick Mahomes’ top receiving target.

His projected receiving yards are currently set at 69.5 passing yards for the Super Bowl.

Kelce recorded over 70 receiving yards in each of the three playoff games and scored a TD or more in each of his last two playoff games.

He is currently the second biggest favorite to score a TD in the Super Bowl with a -120-odd anytime TD scorer odd.

Expect Kelce to have over 69.5 receiving yards, even in a tough matchup, as he has gone over this mark in all three playoff games.

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets

Kelce is once again in the Super Bowl.

He averaged 65.6 receiving yards per game.

Kelce caught a TD pass in five of the 15 games started during the season.

He scored a TD in each of the last two playoff games.

Below are Kelce’s Super Bowl prop bets.

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets

Over 69.5 Receiving Yards: -125

Over 6.5 Receptions: -165

Anytime TD scorer: -120

Kelce went over 69.5 receiving yards in each of the three playoff games this year.

He recorded over 6.5 receptions in two of the three playoff games.

Kelce scored one or more TDs in each of his last two playoff games.

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP Odds

Travis Kelce is one of the greatest TEs of all time.

He is Patrick Mahomes’ top receiving target.

Along with Mahomes, Kelce is typically the main reason the Chiefs win games.

If Kansas City hopes to defeat a very good 49ers team, Kelce will need to have another big playoff performance, which he constantly does.

Kelce is the fourth favorite to win MVP with an odd of +1400 to win Super Bowl MVP.