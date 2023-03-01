Travis Kelce’s Saturday Night Live Promo Is Revealed

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is preparing to host Saturday Night Live on March 4, 2023.

By the looks of the promo that was released, it looks like Kelce took some valuable NFL hardware from the Super Bowl with him to New York City for the hosting gig.

Spoofing Raiders of the Lost Ark with the Lombardi Trophy as a prop, Kelce appears hard at work preparing to host SNL.

Check it out.

Travis Kelce and the Raiders of Studio 8H pic.twitter.com/EV41Ga6jnz — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 1, 2023

Travis Kelce Is Perfect For The Role

Kelce has a fun-loving personality so he will be a natural on SNL.

Perhaps there will be some rapping as Kelce is known to fire up crowds with his “Fight For Your Right To Party” anthem from the Beastie Boys.

YOU GOTTA FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO PARTY – TRAVIS KELCE pic.twitter.com/IeQuTuaRIz — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) February 13, 2023

The World Is Kelce’s Oyster

Travis Kelce has everything going his way.

He is even a brand new uncle to brother Jason’s third daughter, born after the two brothers faced off against each other in Super Bowl 57.

Congrats to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie on the birth of their third daughter! 💚 pic.twitter.com/Gsb5U18DCt — The GIST USA (@thegistusa) February 26, 2023

Kelce also hosts a podcast with his brother Jason called New Heights.

Happy #TravisKelce hosting #SNL week! Here’s some fun facts to start off: – Ohio born

– Once worked as a phone survey operator

– Considered moving to baseball once

– Had his own reality TV dating show "Catching Kelce"

– Did an episode of Hot Ones

– Has a podcast w/ his brother pic.twitter.com/wJNiK6kgtj — The SNL Standby Line ⇾ Saturday Night Live! (@standbyline) February 27, 2023

Kelce’s Chiefs Are Already Super Bowl 58 Favorites

On top of everything else, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of starting a dynasty.

The Chiefs have won two of the last four Super Bowls, and with Patrick Mahomes in his prime as the team’s quarterback, the sky is the limit.

No one would have predicted the Chiefs would rebound so well after losing wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 offseason.

Kelce is part of the reason the Chiefs fared so well without Hill; he always manages to get open and have steady hands to catch and hold onto Patrick Mahomes passes.

Travis Kelce is only 33 years old, the same age as another fun-loving famous tight-end Rob Gronkowski.

With Gronk retired, Kelce is the best tight end in the NFL and could cement his status as one of the best to ever play the position by the time his playing career is over.

