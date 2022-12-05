News

Trea Turner is a Philadelphia Phillie, and $300,000,000 Richer

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Trea Turner is a Philadelphia Phillie, and $300,000,000 Richer
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Philadelphia Phillies are making a big splash, and it is in the form of Trea Turner.

The Phillies are signing the speedy batting champion to an 11-year, $300 million contract, The Athletic reports. It is the longest contract agreed upon so far this offseason, and one that will go into his age-4o season. The contract has a yearly value of $27.3 million.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Turner’s contract also comes with a full no-trade clause.

In Philadelphia, Turner will be reunited with two former teammates, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long was also Trea Turner’s hitting coach during his time with the Washington Nationals.

The Productivity of Trea Turner

At 29, Trea Turner has put together an impressive resume. In 2021, he won the National League batting title with a .328 average split between Washington and Los Angeles. He was also part of the 2019 Nationals team that won the World Series against the Houston Astros. He is also a two-time All-Star in 2021 and 2022, along with winning a Silver Slugger Award last year.

Turner has spent the last season and a half with the Dodgers after being traded there in 2021. He proved to be one of the most consistent and reliable players in a star-studded Dodgers lineup last season. In 2022, Turner hit .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs. He also swiped 27 bases in 30 attempts.

Turner’s 4.9 WAR ranked third on the Dodgers, while his offensive WAR was second only behind first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Philly’s Expectations

The Phillies are less than two months removed from their own World Series appearance against Houston. However, the middle infield has been a spot of weakness for the ballclub. After signing in 2020, Didi Gregorius struggled to the point of being designated for assignment. Young prospect Bryson Stott took over but had the expected ups and down as a rookie. With Turner entrenched at shortstop, Stott likely moves over to second base.

Turner will also bring a boost to the Phillies’ defense, as his 1.0 dWAR would be second on last year’s Phillies team.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors News Phillies
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To News

News
Ja Morant Working On Signature Shoe With Nike

Ja Morant Working On Signature Shoe With Nike

Author image Dylan Williams  •  2h
News
FIFA-World-Cup-2022-Romelu-Lukaku-miss-vs-Croatia-video-scaled
Top 5 Failed Golden Generations at the World Cup | 2014-22 Belgium join list
Author image Joe Lyons  •  11h
News
Notre Dame's Drew Pyne Enters Transfer Portal
Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne Enters Transfer Portal
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 2 2022
News
Lonzo Ball's Alarming Injury Update
Lonzo Ball’s Alarming Injury Update
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 1 2022
News
jpg
Most Controversial World Cup Tiebreaker Moments
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 1 2022
News
The NFC South is a Wild Mess
The NFC South is a Wild Mess
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 30 2022
News
Best Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts in December
Best Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts in December
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2022
More News
Arrow to top