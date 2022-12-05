Trea Turner is a Philadelphia Phillie, and $300,000,000 Richer

The Philadelphia Phillies are making a big splash, and it is in the form of Trea Turner.

BREAKING: The @Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal with 2x All-Star Trea Turner. pic.twitter.com/aPf2b8C9Yh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2022

The Phillies are signing the speedy batting champion to an 11-year, $300 million contract, The Athletic reports. It is the longest contract agreed upon so far this offseason, and one that will go into his age-4o season. The contract has a yearly value of $27.3 million.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Turner’s contract also comes with a full no-trade clause.

In Philadelphia, Turner will be reunited with two former teammates, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long was also Trea Turner’s hitting coach during his time with the Washington Nationals.

The Productivity of Trea Turner

At 29, Trea Turner has put together an impressive resume. In 2021, he won the National League batting title with a .328 average split between Washington and Los Angeles. He was also part of the 2019 Nationals team that won the World Series against the Houston Astros. He is also a two-time All-Star in 2021 and 2022, along with winning a Silver Slugger Award last year.

Turner has spent the last season and a half with the Dodgers after being traded there in 2021. He proved to be one of the most consistent and reliable players in a star-studded Dodgers lineup last season. In 2022, Turner hit .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs. He also swiped 27 bases in 30 attempts.

Turner’s 4.9 WAR ranked third on the Dodgers, while his offensive WAR was second only behind first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Philly’s Expectations

The Phillies are less than two months removed from their own World Series appearance against Houston. However, the middle infield has been a spot of weakness for the ballclub. After signing in 2020, Didi Gregorius struggled to the point of being designated for assignment. Young prospect Bryson Stott took over but had the expected ups and down as a rookie. With Turner entrenched at shortstop, Stott likely moves over to second base.

Turner will also bring a boost to the Phillies’ defense, as his 1.0 dWAR would be second on last year’s Phillies team.