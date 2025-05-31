Trent Alexander-Arnold will play for Real Madrid at next month’s FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

Los Blancos agreed a deal with Liverpool so the England international could move to the Bernabeu earlier than originally anticipated.

New head coach Xabi Alonso will be able to call upon Alexander-Arnold as he entertains his first games after replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

Real will play Al-Hilal, Pachuca and RB Salzburg in the group stage of the new-look competition. Spain’s other representative is city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side will face Champions League finalists PSG in their opening group fixture. They will then play MLS side Seattle Sounders before taking on Botafogo.

Trent Alexander Completes Real Madrid Transfer

Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially completed his move from Liverpool to Real Madrid. The right-back will be the seventh English player to represent Los Blancos.

Alexander-Arnold’s future at Anfield had been in doubt all season after he refused to sign a new contract. The player himself confirmed in May that he would be leaving the Reds to seek a new venture.

Supporters were upset with the 26-year-old’s refusal to pen new terms on Merseyside. Especially after club legends Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk extended their stays.

Arne Slot’s side have wasted no time in filling the void left by Alexander-Arnold. Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong is being transferred into the Reds roster in the coming days.

How Much Did Real Madrid Pay For Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Although his contract was near expiry, Real Madrid paid an $11million fee to get Trent Alexander-Arnold a month earlier. Purely so he can play in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The England star’s current deal was due to end on June 30. Meaning he would have officially become a Real Madrid player on July 1. However, that would mean him joining halfway through the tournament.

Madrid were happy to pay the fee to obtain Alexander-Arnold now so he can familiarize himself with the club and his new team-mates. The 26-year-old signed a six-year deal which runs until June 2031.

Interestingly, TAA is the third Englishman to move directly from Liverpool to Real. Steve McManaman did so on a free transfer in 1999 and Michael Owen completed his switch in 2004.

