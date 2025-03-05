Trent Frederic traded to the Oilers

There was a three-way deal made in the National Hockey League on Tuesday between the Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils according to nhl.com. The principal player in the deal was center Trent Frederic of St. Louis, Missouri, who went from the Bruins to the Oilers. Other players involved in the deal were left winger Max Jones of Rochester, Michigan, who also went from the Bruins to the Oilers, prospect defenseman Maximus Wanner of Estevan, Saskatchewan, who went from the Oilers to the Bruins, prospect left winger Shane LaChance of Andover, Massachusetts, who went from the Oilers to the Devils, and prospect right winger Petr Hauser of Plzen, Czech Republic, who went from the Bruins to the Devils.

There were also two draft picks involved in the deal. The Oilers traded a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the Bruins.

Frederic in 2024-25

So far this season, Frederic has eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 57 games. He is a -14 with 44 penalty minutes. three power-play points, 76 shots on goal, 93 faceoff wins, 29 blocked shots, 155 hits, 12 takeaways and 32 giveaways.

More information on Frederic

Frederic is a former first round pick as he was taken 29th overall by the Bruins in the 2016 NHL Draft. He had played seven seasons with the Bruins since the 2018-19 season. Frederic is a product of the University of Wisconsin. It should be noted that he is currently out with a lower body injury and will not be playing for the Oilers in a couple of weeks.

Oilers playing terrible hockey

This has been a down part to the Oilers season. They have now lost six of their last seven games after an embarrassing 6-2 home loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. A primary issue at this time for the Oilers is horrible defensive structure. On Tuesday, we saw Leon Draisaitl make a key mistake in behind the Oilers net, and Connor McDavid not living up to expectations.