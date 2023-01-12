Trevor Lawrence took a major leap forward in his first season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading the Jaguars to an unlikely playoff berth.

Jacksonville finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak to help the Jaguars earn their first playoff berth since 2017. Following a breakout campaign, Lawrence has the Jaguars in position to compete for a Super Bowl.

There are several different Trevor Lawrence prop bets available for the Chargers vs Jaguars game this weekend.

Bettors can predict whether Lawrence will go over or under a certain amount of passing attempts, completions, yards, or touchdowns, among many other prop bets.

Trevor Lawrence Stats

Trevor Lawrence had a forgettable rookie season under Urban Meyer.

What a difference a year makes. Lawrence made significant strides under new head coach Doug Pederson, finishing in the top-10 in the NFL in yards (4,113) and touchdowns (25).

Few quarterbacks finished the season as strong as Lawrence, who threw for 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions over his final nine games.

In his only game versus the Chargers this season, Lawrence was brilliant, throwing for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-10 Chargers’ win.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key Trevor Lawrence stats and betting trends ahead of Wild Card Weekend below.

4,113 yards, 25 TD, 10 INT

1 passing touchdown or fewer in 9 of his last 13 games

Under 247 yards passing in three straight and 4 of his last 6 games

Last Game vs Chargers: 28/39 for 262 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT (W 38-10)

NFL Wild Card: Chargers vs Jaguars Odds

Despite playing at home, the Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Wild Card Weekend as 2-point underdogs against the Chargers.

Both Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert could be busy on Saturday.

With the total set at 47.5 points, the top football betting sites are predicting a relatively high-scoring game.

That number is also right on par with the 48 points scored in the first meeting in Week 3.

For a complete breakdown of the Chargers vs Jaguars odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best Trevor Lawrence Player Props For NFL Wild Card Weekend

Trevor Lawrence finally looks like he’s beginning to fulfill the potential that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville will be making its first playoff appearance since 2017 on Saturday and Lawrence is a big reason why. He threw for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year but got better each week.

Over the final nine games, he threw 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions while leading Jacksonville to a 7-2 record.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Lawrence is projected for 22.5 pass completions and 35.5 attempts to go along with 246.5 yards and 1.5 touchdowns.

Check out some of the most popular Trevor Lawrence player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks for NFL props.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Yards — Over/Under 246.5 Yards

Trevor Lawrence Passing Yards Odds Play Over 246.5 -115 Under 246.5 -113

Trevor Lawrence Passing Touchdowns — Over/Under 1.5 Touchdowns

Trevor Lawrence 1.5 Passing Touchdowns Odds Play Over 1.5 -113 Under 1.5 -115

Trevor Lawrence Pass Attempts — Over/Under 35.5 Attempts

Trevor Lawrence Pass Attempts Odds Play Over 35.5 +100 Under 35.5 -130

Trevor Lawrence Pass Completions — Over/Under 22.5 Completions

Trevor Lawrence Pass Completions Odds Play Over 22.5 -136 Under 22.5 +104

Best Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet — Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-113)

If the Jaguars are going to have a chance to win this one, Trevor Lawrence is going to have to come up with a big game.

Jacksonville was 4-0 when Lawrence threw for three or more touchdowns this season.

He has also thrown for just one touchdown in Jacksonville’s last three games, so he seems due for a breakout performance in his first playoff game.

Take Trevor Lawrence to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns versus the Chargers on Sunday.