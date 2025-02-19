Trevor Lawrence Shuts Down Steelers’ Trade Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has been involved in a few trade rumors as of late. Particularly rumors with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have speculated about the Steelers’ quarterback situation which has led to multiple quarterbacks in the league being linked to them in potential trade packages. Trevor Lawrence seems to be the primary quarterback involved in these rumors. With the Steelers most likely shifting away from Russell Wilson and uncertainty about Justin Fields, many feel that Pittsburgh could make a run at Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, or even Aaron Rodgers. However, Lawrence dismissed these claims and assured that he is still a part of Jacksonville’s long-term plans.

“That’s funny. You know, I didn’t really see anything. My agent texted me and … said, ‘Hey, this is a report that is out there. I don’t think there’s anything to it, but I’ll check into it,'” Lawrence recounted. “So, I saw it, and it’s funny though. Like, when he sent it to me, I was like, I wouldn’t say your heart drops, but your kind of like, what? And then I’m thinking about how I can’t even get — I have a no-trade clause in my contract, so I would know about it if I was getting traded, or if that was something that was gonna happen, you know, I’d have to be on board with it. Which I’m not.

“I’m happy here in Jacksonville. I plan on, you know, we want to win a Super Bowl here, and I think we can do that. And I don’t want to leave Jacksonville. So, I’m happy here, obviously not going to Pittsburgh.”

Trevor Lawrence inked a five-year, $275 million extension last offseason.

A Tumultuous Campaign Last Season

To say that Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars did not live up to expectations last year would be an understatement. The team finished third in a weak AFC South division with a win-loss record of 4-13. It did not help that Lawrence missed time due to injury playing in only 10 matchups this past year. In the 10 games, the former first overall pick logged a completion percentage of 60.6 percent, 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions, and a win-loss record of 2-8 as a starter. He also recorded a passer rating of 85.2. Considering all of this, there is nowhere to go but up for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars going into next season.