Trevor Moore becomes fourth Californian to score NHL overtime playoff winner

Jeremy Freeborn
Los Angeles Kings left winger Trevor Moore of Thousand Oaks, California became the fourth Californian to score an overtime winner in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He accomplished the feat in a 3-2 Kings overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers at crypto.com Arena on Friday. With the win, the Kings took a two games to one lead over the Oilers in the first round of the Western Conference playoff series.

How and When did Moore deliver with playoff magic?

Moore scored from Gabriel Vilardi of Kingston, Ontario and Quinton Byfield of Newmarket, Ontario at 3:24 of the first extra period on the power-play. The Kings had the opportunity to score the overtime winner when Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins went into the penalty box with a slashing penalty.

Who were the over three Californians?

The other three Californians to score an overtime winner in the Stanley Cup Playoffs were Brooks Orpik, Auston Matthews and Jason Zucker. Orpik of San Francisco, California has accomplished the feat twice. He first scored from Tyler Kennedy of Sault. Ste. Marie, Ontario and Evgeni Malkin of Magnitogorsk, Russia at 7:49 of the first extra period in a 4-3 Pittsburgh Penguins win over the New York Islanders on May 11, 2013 in game six of the 2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. It was the series clinching goal as the Penguins eliminated the Islanders four games to two. Orpik then scored from Evgeny Kuznetsov of Chelyabinsk, Russia and T.J. Oshie of Everett, Washington at 1:48 of the first extra period in a 4-3 Washington Capitals win over the Carolina Hurricanes on April 13, 2019 in game two of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals took a 2-0 series at the time, but lost the series in seven games.

Zucker of Newport Beach scored his overtime winner at 2:15 of the first overtime on May 5, 2013 in a 3-2 Minnesota Wild win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He scored from Matt Cullen of Virginia, Minnesota and Pierre-Marc Bouchard of Sherbrooke, Quebec in game three of the Western Conference quarterfinal series. The Wild lost the series four games to one.

Matthews of San Ramon scored his overtime winner at 13:10 of the first period in the 2020 Qualifying Round. The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on August 7, 2020 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

 

 

 

L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
