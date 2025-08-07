It has been a horrendous season in every sense of the word for the Colorado Rockies. They are the worst team in baseball at 30 wins and 84 losses, and just got completely spanked by the Toronto Blue Jays, who went into Denver and swept the Rockies by a combined score of 45-6. However, over the week before the three-game sweep, Rockies rookie corner infielder Warming Bernabel of Bani, Dominican Republic was named the National League Player of the Week, and Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story of Irving, Texas was named the American League Player of the Week for the period between July 28 and August 3, 2025.

Bernabel’s statistics

What was remarkable about Bernabel’s honour was the fact he only made his Major League Baseball debut on July 26. Bernabel batted .462 with two home runs and seven runs batted in. During six games, 26 at bats and 26 plate appearances, he scored five runs and had 12 hits, four doubles, one triple, 24 total bases, an on base percentage of .462 and a slugging percentage of .923. The first home run came in an 8-6 Rockies win over the Cleveland Guardians on July 28. The second home run and triple came in a 17-16 Rockies win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 1. In this particular game, the Rockies were once down 15-6 before delivering the biggest comeback of the 2025 MLB season and Rockies franchise history.

On the season, Bernabel is now batting .400 with three home runs and nine runs batted in. During 10 games, 41 plate appearances and 40 at bats, he scored six runs and had 16 hits, four doubles, one triple, one walk, 31 total bases, an on base percentage of .415 and a slugging percentage of .775.

Story’s statistics

Story batted .391 for the week with three home runs and eight runs batted in. During six games, 23 at bats and 26 plate appearances, he scored seven runs and had nine hits, four doubles, one stolen base, two walks and 22 total bases, with an on base percentage of .462 and slugging percentage of .957.

All three home runs came in Red Sox wins. They came on July 29 in an 8-5 Red Sox win over the Minnesota Twins, in a 13-1 Red Sox win over the Minnesota Twins on July 30, and in a 7-3 Red Sox win over the Houston Astros on August 2.

On the season, Story is now batting .261 with 18 home runs and 73 runs batted in. During 112 games, 429 at bats and 458 plate appearances, he scored 61 runs and had 112 hits, 19 doubles, 19 stolen bases, 23 walks, one sacrifice bunt, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .304 and slugging percentage of .431. The sacrifice fly came in a 4-3 Red Sox win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 27.