Trevor Story’s 2023 Season May Be in Jeopardy

Dylan Williams
It may be a while until Trevor Story is back in action for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom announced on Tuesday that Story had surgery on his right UCL in his elbow. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the normal timetable for recovery is 4-6 months. The surgery, an internal bracing procedure, is less severe than Tommy John Surgery.

When talking to reporters, Bloom expressed cautious optimism about Story’s chances to play next season.

“I certainly would not rule out a return sometime in 2023,” Bloom said. “But it’s not something at this stage we want to bank on.”

Story is entering his second year of a six-year, $140 million contract he signed in the 2022 offseason. He had previously spent his first six years with the Colorado Rockies. In his first year in Boston, Story hit .238/.303/.434, all lower than his career averages. He also hit 16 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 22 doubles in 94 games.

Trevor Story had played his first season in Beantown at second base with Xander Bogaerts being the everyday shortstop. However, with Bogaerts now signed with San Diego, Story was projected to take over at short, where he played in Colorado.

Story’s injury is the latest in what has been a whirlwind of an offseason in Boston. They managed to secure Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, add veterans such as Kenley Jansen and Corey Kluber, and sign Japanese star Masataka Yoshida. However, at the same time, they lost Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez to NL West teams, with Martinez signing with Los Angeles. Nathan Eovaldi also signed on with the Texas Rangers.

 

Dylan Williams
