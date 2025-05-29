NFL News and Rumors

Trey Hendrickson ‘Dug In’ On Contract Demands: Will He Play For Bengals In 2025?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson stands on the field.

The Cincinnati Bengals have made no progress with Trey Hendrickson and his contract demands. Will a deal get done before the 2025 season? Here’s a breakdown of the situation.

Trey Hendrickson Contract: What’s Going On?

To his credit, Hendrickson has been forthright about his contract demands.

After leading the NFL in sacks (17.5) a season ago and earning First-Team All-Pro, Hendrickson informed Cincinnati about wanting to sign a long-term deal.

Hendrickson enters the final year of his deal with a base salary of $15.8 million for 2025. That number is not even in the top 10 for highest-paid edge rushers.

While speaking with Pat McAfee in February, Hendrickson said he’s willing to work with the organization on a new contract. However, Hendrickson is also open to helping the Bengals orchestrate a trade to another team.

In March, the Bengals permitted Hendrickson to seek a trade. Despite drawing interest from other teams, Cincinnati’s asking price was reportedly too high.

In April, Bengals executive Katie Blackburn took a shot at Hendrickson, saying he should “be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn’t think he’d be happy at.”

Earlier this month, Hendrickson released a statement to ESPN, expressing his frustration with the Bengals.

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations,” Hendrickson wrote. “Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

Will Trey Hendrickson Miss Games If He Doesn’t Receive A New Contract?

The Bengals begin mandatory minicamp on June 10. Without a contract, will Hendrickson skip the minicamp?

Forget minicamp. Hendrickson might miss games if he doesn’t get a new deal or a trade.

Per ESPN’s Ben Baby and Jeremy Fowler, Hendrickson might “follow through on his promise to miss games or even the season.” The pass rusher is “extremely dug in” with his demands.

Bengals
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
