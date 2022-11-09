Treylon Burks’s Return Is On The Horizon

The Tennessee Titans may soon be getting a key offensive player back healthy. Wide Receiver Treylon Burks has been designated to return to practice. The young wideout had previously been on injured reserve.

Burks has been out since Week 4 due to a turf toe injury. The Titans have 21 days to activate Burks to the active roster. Otherwise, the rookie will be reverted to injured reserve and he will miss the rest of the season. There is currently no timetable for when he is expected to be activated.

Mike Vrabel on the #Titans opening the 21-day window for Treylon Burks to return from IR. pic.twitter.com/Rg3DYVfSZ3 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 9, 2022

Treylon Burks was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Through four games, Burks has totaled 10 catches for 129 yards. While Tennessee has managed to stay afloat at 5-3, his return will help their passing game which desperately needs help. The Titans currently rank 31st in total passing yards and 29th in passing touchdowns. The team’s leader in receiving yards, Robert Woods, only has 256 yards on the year. In addition, the wide receiver group only has one combined touchdown so far, courtesy of Woods. The team will welcome Burks back to take pressure off the running game, namely Derrick Henry.

The Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South, placing them as the 4th seed in the AFC. They will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.