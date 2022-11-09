NFL News and Rumors

Treylon Burks’s Return Is On The Horizon

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Treylon Burks's Return Is On The Horizon
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Tennessee Titans may soon be getting a key offensive player back healthy. Wide Receiver Treylon Burks has been designated to return to practice. The young wideout had previously been on injured reserve.

Burks has been out since Week 4 due to a turf toe injury. The Titans have 21 days to activate Burks to the active roster. Otherwise, the rookie will be reverted to injured reserve and he will miss the rest of the season. There is currently no timetable for when he is expected to be activated.

Treylon Burks was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Through four games, Burks has totaled 10 catches for 129 yards. While Tennessee has managed to stay afloat at 5-3, his return will help their passing game which desperately needs help. The Titans currently rank 31st in total passing yards and 29th in passing touchdowns. The team’s leader in receiving yards, Robert Woods, only has 256 yards on the year. In addition, the wide receiver group only has one combined touchdown so far, courtesy of Woods. The team will welcome Burks back to take pressure off the running game, namely Derrick Henry.

The Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South, placing them as the 4th seed in the AFC. They will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Treylon Burks's Return Is On The Horizon

Treylon Burks’s Return Is On The Horizon

Author image Dylan Williams  •  18min
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Top Five Performers From Week Nine Of The 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Daniel Snyder To Make Over 700% ROI On Washington Commanders Sale
Daniel Snyder To Make Over 700% ROI On Washington Commanders Sale
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders Under Federal Investigation Amid Sale Rumors
Washington Commanders Under Federal Investigation Amid Sale Rumors
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Steelers Trade Chase Claypool To Bears For 2023 2nd Round Pick
Steelers Trade Chase Claypool To Bears For 2023 2nd Round Pick
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 1 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles
Top five performers from Week Eight of the 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 1 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Falcons
Super Bowl Odds Latest: Falcons drop in price as they go top of NFC South
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 1 2022
More News
Arrow to top