Tristan Wirfs Likely to Miss Start of 2025 Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tristan Wirfs, widely considered the best left tackle in the NFL, will most likely start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The All-Pro tackle reportedly underwent knee surgery on Tuesday, July 8th, 2025. This is a massive blow to the Buccaneers’ offense. Especially since he has been a critical part of quarterback, Baker Mayfield’s, protection. Tampa Bay is hoping he can at least return to the field after the first four weeks of the regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Left Tackle, Tristan Wirfs, to Start 2025 Season on PUP List

Tristan Wirfs’ Impact

There’s a reason Tristan Wirfs is regarded as the best left tackle in the NFL. Throughout his five-year career, Wirfs has been selected to four Pro Bowls. He has also earned two All-Pro honors and helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl. Known for his elite pass-blocking skills, athleticism, and consistency, Wirfs has anchored the offensive line and been a cornerstone of Tampa Bay’s offense since being drafted in 2020.

His absence will be felt immediately. Without him, the Buccaneers’ offensive line loses both talent and leadership. In a league where protecting the quarterback is more crucial than ever, losing a player of Wirfs’ caliber creates challenges in both the passing and running game. His presence also allows the coaching staff more flexibility in play-calling, especially in high-pressure situations.

Replacing Wirfs won’t be easy. The team may turn to veteran backups or explore options via free agency or trade. However, none will fully replicate what Wirfs brings to the field. His rare combination of strength, technique, and football IQ is what sets him apart from most linemen in the league.

Tampa Bay’s Projection for the Upcoming Season

Heading into the 2025 season, the Buccaneers are looking to build on their recent success. With Baker Mayfield returning under center and a strong group of skill-position players, Tampa Bay’s offense has the potential to be explosive. However, that upside is heavily dependent on the offensive line holding up, especially against elite pass rushers in the NFC.

If Wirfs is only out for the minimum four games and returns fully healthy, the Bucs could still remain competitive. In the meantime, the team will need to rely on backups and possibly adjust their protection schemes to compensate for his absence.

The Buccaneers’ ability to weather this early storm without Wirfs could be the difference between a deep playoff run and a disappointing season. While the outlook may seem uncertain now, all eyes will be on his recovery timeline. Especially how the team adjusts in his absence. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, as Wirfs’ health could shape the outcome of Tampa Bay’s entire year.