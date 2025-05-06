United States President Donald Trump has announced that the NFL Draft in 2027 will take place in Washington DC.

NFL Draft 2027 To Be Held In Washington DC

Held over three days, the 2027 NFL Draft will be held at the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Washington will be hosting the draft for the first time since the NFL began rotating sites from New York in 2015.

Speaking as the announcement was made, Trump said: “I’m pleased to reveal that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held right here, in our nation’s capital, Washington DC, on the National Mall.

“I don’t think there’s ever been anything like that. It’s going to be beautiful. It’s going to be something that nobody else will ever duplicate.”

In February, Donald Trump made history as the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl.

Joining the president in the Oval Office for the 2027 NFL Draft announcement were NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris and DC mayor Muriel Bowser.

It is believed that up to one million people may attend the Washington event.

NFL Draft 2025 Sees Smaller Crowds Than Previous Year

This year’s draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, saw an estimated crowd of 600,000 last month.

While still a huge figure, that’s down from the record number that attended the 2024 NFL Draft, with 775,000 people flocking to the Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit on April 25–27.

NFL Commissioner Goodell said: “The NFL Draft has become a marquee event, uniting fans across the country and around the world.

“We are excited to bring the 2027 Draft to Washington DC, a city rich in history and national pride.

“With the support of President Trump, the Commanders, Events DC, and Mayor Bowser we’re looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars.”

Where Is The 2026 NFL Draft?

While the 2027 Draft is expected to bring huge crowds to Washington, there is still next year’s draft first.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on 23-25 April 2026.

The draft is one of the most-watched sporting events of the year. In 2025, the NFL Draft was viewed by an average audience of 7.5 million across the three-day event.