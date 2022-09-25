NFL News and Rumors

Tua Tagovailoa Off With Head Injury As Dolphins Host Bills

joshstedman
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Tua Tagovailoa has been taken off in the Dolphins vs Bills game after suffering a blow to the head. 

The Dolphins QB looked shaky on his feet after suffering a blow to the head against the Bills.

Tua was attempting to run with his teammates but fell to his knees and grabbed his helmet once standing back up.

Shortly after the incident, the Dolphins tweeted about the injury to Tua.

The injury to Tua is disappointing for the team and player, who were looking strong in the game against Super Bowl favourties.

Tua levelled the scores up at 14-14 in Q2 with a great 11 yard pass. The touchdown pass came after a long drive which had nine plays, totalling 83 yards.

With just under two quarters left, this one could be won by either team.

NFL News and Rumors
joshstedman

An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
