Tua Tagovailoa Off With Head Injury As Dolphins Host Bills

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken off in the Dolphins vs Bills game after suffering a blow to the head.

The Dolphins QB looked shaky on his feet after suffering a blow to the head against the Bills.

Oh no. Not Tua. Awful break for him and the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/IQIPkc29qI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2022

Tua was attempting to run with his teammates but fell to his knees and grabbed his helmet once standing back up.

Shortly after the incident, the Dolphins tweeted about the injury to Tua.

Injury Update | Tua Tagovailoa has a head injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 25, 2022

The injury to Tua is disappointing for the team and player, who were looking strong in the game against Super Bowl favourties.

Tua levelled the scores up at 14-14 in Q2 with a great 11 yard pass. The touchdown pass came after a long drive which had nine plays, totalling 83 yards.

Tua and the Dolphins respond with a touchdown to tie it up.

pic.twitter.com/29wFIF12Gl — 7️⃣7️⃣ WABC Sports (@77wabcsports) September 25, 2022

With just under two quarters left, this one could be won by either team.