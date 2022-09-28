Tua Tagovailoa planning on playing against the bengals this week despite knock

Tua Tagovailoa has made his intentions clear to play against the Cincinnati Bengals this Thursday, despite back injury concerns.

The Miami Dolphins star picked up his back injury during the weekend’s narrow victory over the super bowl favourites in the Buffalo Bills, however has said that despite concerns for his injury he still plans on playing on Thursday against the Bengals.

“That’s the plan,” he said. “Doing everything I can to get back out there. So, hopefully, I can get out there and play.

“I’ve been up here, getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100% as possible. That means after all of this, staying as long as I have to until these guys have to go home.”

Tagovailoa was forced to leave the field at the end of the first half on Sunday, after taking a rough landing on his back which left him in clear distress. Even though the QB was stumbling as he left the pitch, Tagovailoa was cleared for any possible concussion and returned to the game.

After an injury scare, Tua delivers a BEAUTIFUL throw! pic.twitter.com/JFAaI0iU0s — Michael Watkins (@xotiksports) September 25, 2022

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media about his concerns for his side’s star player following the game.

“When he hit his head on the ground, I assumed it was a head injury, but his legs got wobbly because his lower back was completely loose and as he described it, he said his lower back was like Gumby or something.”

