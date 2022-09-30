Tua Tagovailoa suffers serious injury in Dolphins loss to Bengals

Tua Tagovalioa of Ewa Beach, Hawaii suffered a significant injury on Thursday night in the Miami Dolphins’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was taken off on a stretcher and it is believed he had a head and neck injury.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury after being sacked by Josh Tupou of the Bengals in the second quarter. The reason why this incident is getting significant media attention is because there was a belief that Tugovailoa had a serious concussion injury last week against the Buffalo Bills, but remained in the game when the Dolphins argued that Tugovailoa had injured his back. The National Football League Players Association investigation of the incident is ongoing, and now there will be a lot more data about what happened on Thursday night to their study.

At the time of the injury, Tagovailoa completed eight of 14 passes for 110 yards and one interception. Prior to the injuries, Tagovailoa had a sensational game against the Baltimore Ravens where he had six touchdown catches in a 42-38 win. During that contest, Tagovailoa also completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards.

This was Miami’s first loss of the season, and veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater of Miami, Florida was the Dolphins quarterback who came into the contest. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

The best quarterback of the night however was Joe Burrow, who completed 20 of 31 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. His major scores went to Tee Higgins and tight end Hayden Hurst. The Bengals had been a little sluggish out of the gate, as they won only one of their first three games, but bounced back with a key win in prime time in front of a record-setting crowd in Cincinnati of 67,260. There are great expectations for the Bengals in 2022 after reaching the Super Bowl a season ago.